Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Wednesday, January 18

Heardle emblem displayed on a telephone display and headphones are seen on this illustration picture taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Completely satisfied Wednesday, gang! I hope you’re having an exquisite day and week. Let’s maintain your Heardle streak going with clues and the reply.

In case that is your first time making an attempt the sport, right here’s play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known music. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. When you skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a bit extra of the music. The sport continues till the sixth and last guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the monitor.

The songs we’ve had during the last week are:

As for immediately’s music, listed below are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For January 18

This can be a tender rock and electropop music. It was initially launched in 2018. The music peaked at quantity 56 on the U.S. Billboard Scorching 100 and quantity 44 on the U.Ok. singles charts. The artist is from Las Vegas. The music appeared on an album known as Origins. Different singles from the album embrace “Pure” and “Zero.”

Heardle Reply For January 18

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page if you happen to don’t wish to know immediately’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

At the moment’s music is…

Heardle reply for January 18 Heardle

“Dangerous Liar” by Think about Dragons!

That is the third Think about Dragons music that Heardle has featured within the final two months. Thanks for that, Spotify. You’ll be able to take heed to this one in full under, if you happen to dare: