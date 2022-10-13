Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Thursday, October 13

Focus arduous and also you may discover out right now’s Heardle reply. Or you possibly can simply scroll down. getty

Comfortable Thursday, Heardle lovers! I’m curious: what are you listening to on the minute? Let me know! Anyway, let’s get right down to enterprise with clues and the reply for right now’s Heardle tune.

For many who haven’t tried the sport earlier than, right here’s how one can play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. When you skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to slightly extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and last guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the monitor.

These are the songs which have featured in Heardle during the last week:

Don’t naively waste guesses whereas looking for the artist and title of right now’s monitor. Listed here are some clues for right now’s Heardle tune, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For October 13

This tune is within the electropop style. It was launched in 2015. This monitor reached quantity 75 on the U.S. Billboard Sizzling 100 and quantity three on the U.Ok. singles chart. It’s on an album referred to as So Good. The artist is from Stockholm, Sweden.

Heardle Reply For October 13

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional till you’re able to know right now’s Heardle reply.

With that each one sorted out, right now’s tune is…

Heardle reply for October 13 Heardle

“Lush Life” by Zara Larsson!

I’ve heard of Zara Larsson, so I’m going to provide myself 1 / 4 level this time. It’s my first time listening to “Lush Life” and you already know what? I actually dig it. I’ll should hearken to extra of her music. Test it out in full beneath:

The one tune I’ve heard of Larsson’s till now could be a visitor spot she had on Clear Bandit’s “Symphony.” Good tune, however there’s a remix that’s even higher. I don’t hearken to a ton of home nowadays, however this totally slaps: