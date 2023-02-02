Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Thursday, February 2

Heardle emblem displayed on a telephone display and headphones are seen on this illustration photograph taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Hey, people! Hope you’re having a superb week and staying protected from the chilly snap that’s hitting the east facet of North America. It might drop to -30C right here on the weekend. I’m making a grocery run at this time then going nowhere till I completely should. Working from house has its benefits.

Anyway, there’s a brand new Heardle tune to infer. I’ve obtained some clues and the reply on the best way that can assist you out.

Simply in case that is your first time testing the sport, right here’s tips on how to play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. For those who skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a bit of extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and closing guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the monitor.

The songs we’ve had during the last week are:

As for at this time’s tune, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For February 2

It is a pub rock, roots rock and blues rock tune. This tune was initially launched in 1978. It reached quantity 4 on the U.S. Billboard Scorching 100 and quantity eight on the U.Okay. singles chart. The tune appeared on a self-titled album. The band fashioned in London. Their different well-known songs embrace “Cash for Nothing” and “Stroll of Life.”

Heardle Reply For February 2

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page when you don’t need to know at this time’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

At present’s tune is…

Heardle reply for February 2 Heardle

“Sultans Of Swing” by Dire Straits!

That guitar work is unmistakable. You possibly can take heed to this tune in full beneath: