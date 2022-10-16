Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Sunday, October 16

Hope you take pleasure in at this time’s sport of Heardle! getty

Completely satisfied Sunday, Heardle gang! I hope you’re having a superb day. I’ve received some exploring to do in a metropolis I don’t reside in. Earlier than I get to that, let’s check out the clues and reply for at this time’s Heardle music.

In case you haven’t tried the sport earlier than, right here’s how you can play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known music. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. In the event you skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a bit extra of the music. The sport continues till the sixth and last guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the monitor.

Don’t give into the little darkish age you is perhaps going by way of in case you can’t determine at this time’s Heardle music. Listed below are some clues for at this time’s music, adopted by the reply.

Heardle Clues For October 16

This music is within the different rock and hip hop genres. It was launched in 1993. It reached quantity 10 on the U.S Billboard Scorching 100 and quantity 15 on the U.Okay. singles chart. It seems on an album known as Mellow Gold. The artist is from Los Angeles. The music was a primary hit in Norway.

Heardle Reply For October 16

Spoiler warning! Don’t cross this level in case you’re not prepared to search out out the reply for at this time’s Heardle.

Okay, are you prepared now? Rad.

At this time’s music is…

“Loser” by Beck!

That is an absolute basic. That opening slide guitar riff is unmistakable. I like this music to bits. You’ll be able to take heed to it in full beneath: