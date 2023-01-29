Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Sunday, January 29

Heardle emblem displayed on a telephone display and headphones are seen on this illustration picture taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

Hey there! Completely satisfied Sunday, of us. I hope this can be a restful weekend for you. I’m dreading the chilly snap that’s about to hit my neck of the woods this week, so I’ll be doing one grocery run as we speak and in any other case staying indoors as a lot as potential. However you got here right here for clues and the reply for as we speak’s Heardle tune, so let’s get on with that.

Simply in case that is your first time testing the sport, right here’s how one can play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. If you happen to skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a bit of extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and closing guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the observe.

The songs we’ve had over the past week are:

As for as we speak’s tune, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For January 29

It is a pop and R&B tune. This tune was initially launched in 2019. It reached quantity 61 on the U.S. Rolling Stone Scorching 100. The tune appeared on a mixtape known as Soul Looking. The artist is from Canton, Michigan. Their different songs embody “Mine” and a collaboration with Camilla Cabello known as “Lovely.”

Heardle Reply For January 29

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page for those who don’t need to know as we speak’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

Right this moment’s tune is…

Heardle reply for January 29 Heardle

“I.F.L.Y” by Bazzi!

The intro rang a bell, however I had no thought in regards to the title or artist. You possibly can take heed to it in full under: