Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Sunday, February 5

Perhaps at this time’s Heardle tune can have you singing right into a wood spoon. getty

It’s a giant day on the planet of music, because the Grammy Awards are happening on Sunday night time. I’d even delay watching the most recent episode of The Final of Us to catch the ceremony because it occurs and take a look at the performances. I’m rooting for Lizzo, as a result of Particular is such an ideal album and (stunning myself right here) Taylor Swift, as a result of that 10-minute model of “All Too Effectively” is spectacular. It’d be cool to see Moist Leg successful a Grammy too.

Anyway, earlier than we get to music’s largest night time, there’s a brand new Heardle tune to determine. I’ve acquired clues and the reply for it coming proper up.

Simply in case that is your first time making an attempt the sport, right here’s the right way to play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. If you happen to skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to slightly extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and closing guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the observe.

The songs we’ve had over the past week are:

As for at this time’s tune, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For February 5

This can be a hip hop and entice tune. This tune was initially launched in 2016. It reached quantity 5 on the U.S. Billboard Scorching 100 and quantity 93 on the U.Ok. singles chart. The tune appeared on an album known as Massive Child [artist’s name]. The artist is from Hampton, Virginia. The tune was notably sampled throughout Beyoncé’s unbelievable 2018 Coachella efficiency.

Heardle Reply For February 5

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page when you don’t need to know at this time’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

Immediately’s tune is…

Heardle reply for February 5 Heardle

“Broccoli” by Dram feat. Lil Yachty!

Not one I’m conversant in, sadly. That beat is fairly nice, although. Great things. Take heed to the tune in full under: