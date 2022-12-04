Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Sunday, December 4

Heardle emblem displayed on a cellphone display screen and headphones are seen on this illustration photograph taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Hey there, everybody! I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend. Have you ever managed to keep away from listening to “All I Need For Christmas Is You” till now? Me too. I’m hoping I can maintain this run going at the very least one other week. As for right this moment, there’s one other spherical of Heardle to play. I’ve received some clues and the reply developing for you.

First, for these of you who’re checking it out for the primary time, right here’s how you can play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known music. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. If you happen to skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to somewhat extra of the music. The sport continues till the sixth and closing guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the observe.

The songs we’ve had over the past week are:

As for right this moment’s music, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For December 4

This music is within the blues rock style. It was launched in 2015. It reached quantity 54 on the U.S. Billboard Scorching 100 and quantity 96 on the U.Ok. singles chart. It was licensed double platinum within the U.S. It appeared on an album known as A/B. The artist is from Iceland. It has appeared in lots of TV exhibits, together with Gray’s Anatomy and The Vampire Diaries, in addition to FIFA 16.

Heardle Reply For December 4

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page should you don’t need to know right this moment’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

At this time’s music is…

Heardle reply for December 4 Heardle

“Means Down We Go” by Kaleo!

I don’t keep in mind listening to this earlier than, however given all the exhibits, trailers and video games it has appeared in, it should have wormed its manner into my ears in some unspecified time in the future. Anyway, I broke my two-day streak on this one. The music’s not dangerous, although. Take heed to it in full under: