Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Saturday, January 28

Pleased weekend, of us! If, like me, you’re keen on The Darkness, you may get pleasure from studying this story about how the band got here up with “I Imagine In A Factor Known as Love.” Alas, that fashionable basic is just not as we speak’s Heardle tune. Nonetheless, I’m right here that will help you work out as we speak’s monitor with some clues and the reply.

Simply in case that is your first time trying out the sport, right here’s how one can play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. For those who skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to just a little extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and remaining guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the monitor.

As for as we speak’s tune, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For January 28

This can be a laborious rock tune. This tune was initially launched in 1977. It reached quantity 4 on the U.S. Billboard Scorching 100 and 39 on the U.Ok. singles chart The tune appeared on an album that shares a reputation with the artist. The band fashioned in New York Metropolis. Their different songs embody “Chilly as Ice” and “I Wish to Know What Love Is.”

Heardle Reply For January 28

Heardle reply for January 28 Heardle

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner!

I may have sworn Foreigner broke up many years in the past, however they’re nonetheless out right here attempting to inform us what love is. You may hearken to this tune in full under: