Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Saturday, January 21

Completely happy Saturday, people! I hope you spend the weekend listening to numerous nice music or doing no matter else makes you cheerful. I wager you realize the drill: there’s a brand new Heardle track, and I’m right here that can assist you maintain your streak going with clues and the reply.

Simply in case that is your first time trying out the sport, right here’s the best way to play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known track. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. In the event you skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a bit of extra of the track. The sport continues till the sixth and last guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the monitor.

The songs we’ve had during the last week are:

As for right this moment’s track, listed below are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For January 21

It is a disco track. This track was initially launched in 1978. It peaked at quantity 5 on the Billboard Scorching 100 within the U.S. and at 26 on the U.Ok. singles chart. The artist is from Washington, D.C. The track appeared on an album referred to as 2 Scorching. It has been featured in Shrek Without end After and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

Heardle Reply For January 21

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page if you happen to don’t need to know right this moment’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

In the present day’s track is…

Heardle reply for January 21 Heardle

“Shake Your Groove Factor” by Peaches & Herb!

I don’t acknowledge this one in any respect, nevertheless it’s simply the sort of funky tune I would like going into the weekend. Take heed to it in full under: