Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Monday, November 7

Joyful Monday, gang! It’s time for an additional spherical of Heardle and in case you’re scuffling with in the present day’s tune, I’ve received some clues and the solutions coming proper up.

For many who haven’t tried it earlier than, right here’s the right way to play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. For those who skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a bit of extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and ultimate guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the observe.

As for in the present day’s tune, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For November 7

This tune is within the synth-pop, various dance and hi-NRG genres. It was launched in 1983. It hit quantity 48 on the U.S. Billboard Scorching Dance Membership Play chart and quantity 9 on the U.Ok. singles chart. It appeared on an album referred to as referred to as Energy, Corruption & Lies. The artist is from Salford, England. The group was largely made up of former members of Pleasure Division.

Heardle Reply For November 7

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page in the event you don’t need to know in the present day’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

In the present day’s tune is…

“Blue Monday” by New Order!

What an amazing observe! Disgrace my mom hates it — she says the beat goes proper by way of her head. Anyway, you’ll be able to take heed to it in full beneath: