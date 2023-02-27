Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Monday, February 27

Heardle emblem displayed on a cellphone display screen and headphones are seen on this illustration photograph taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photos) NurPhoto through Getty Photos

Hey there, people! Hope you had an amazing weekend. Let’s kick this new week off with one other spherical of Heardle. I’ve received some clues and the reply for at present’s tune simply in case you want just a little assist with it.

You might know the drill by now, however simply in case that is your first time making an attempt the sport, right here’s how you can play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known tune. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. When you skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to just a little extra of the tune. The sport continues till the sixth and ultimate guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the observe.

The songs we’ve had during the last week are:

As for at present’s tune, listed below are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For February 27

It is a pop rock tune. This tune was initially launched in 1977. It reached quantity three on the U.S. Billboard Scorching 100 and quantity 32 on the U.Ok. singles chart. The tune appeared on an album known as Rumours. Different singles from the album embody “Go Your Personal Method” and “Desires.” The group shaped in London.

Heardle Reply For February 27

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page in case you don’t need to know at present’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

At the moment’s tune is…

“Don’t Cease” by Fleetwood Mac!

I acknowledged the tune as soon as the drums kicked in. A basic tune from an all-time nice album. You may take heed to “Don’t Cease” in full beneath: