Today’s ‘Heardle’ Answer And Clues For Monday, February 20

POLAND – 2023/02/02: On this photograph illustration, a Heardle emblem seen displayed on a smartphone. … [+] (Picture Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Photographs/LightRocket by way of Getty Photographs) SOPA Photographs/LightRocket by way of Getty Photographs

Completely satisfied Monday, people! No spoilers simply but, however at this time’s Heardle music is an ideal affirmation for the beginning of the week. For individuals who want some assist to search out the artist and title, I’ve obtained clues and the reply on the best way.

Simply in case that is your first time making an attempt the sport, right here’s methods to play Heardle: You’ll hear the primary second of a fairly well-known music. You’ll then attempt to guess the artist and title or skip your flip. For those who skip or guess incorrectly, you’ll get to listen to a little bit extra of the music. The sport continues till the sixth and last guess, at which level you’ll hear 16 seconds of the observe.

The songs we’ve had during the last week are:

As for at this time’s music, listed here are some clues, adopted by the reply:

Heardle Clues For February 20

It is a roots reggae music. This music was initially launched in 1980. It reached quantity 17 on the U.Okay. singles chart. The music appeared on an album referred to as Exodus. The band fashioned in Kingston, Jamaica. Their different well-known songs embody “No Lady, No Cry” and “Get Up, Stand Up”.

Heardle Reply For February 20

Spoiler warning! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page in case you don’t wish to know at this time’s Heardle reply simply but.

That is your final warning!

Right this moment’s music is…

Heardle reply for February 20 Heardle

“Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and the Wailers!

Simply a great feel-good music to start out the week with. Take heed to it in full beneath: