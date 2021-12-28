Today’s free RPG will make you a real magician

Since December 16, the Epic Games Store has been offering its subscribers a new game every day until the end of the month. Yesterday, subscribers were able to discover Control, the TPS from the makers of Alan Wake and Max Payne, released in 2017. Today is the time for a little action-adventure video game for magic lovers.

Budding magicians

Change of tone to Prey or Control, Epic Games delights indie game fans with Mages of Mystralia, released on May 18, 2017 on the PC. This game, developed and published by the Canadian studio Borealys Games, is about creating your own spells to fight your enemies and explore the mysterious regions of the kingdom of Mystralia.

This critically acclaimed little game shines with its freedom to create multiple spells, good level design, enjoyable soundtrack, and interesting puzzles. For fans of dungeon RPG without too many headaches, Mages of Mystralia is for you.

Mages of Mystralial will be available for PC tomorrow until 5:00 p.m., before Epic Games announces its next game on December 28th.

CAUTION, THINK ABOUT DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As always, you may not be able to pick up the game from the Epic Games Store. But don’t worry, rest assured, it’s quite easy on the double identification page that needs to be addressed. In fact, here are the step-by-step instructions to follow:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click the Password & Security Tab Enable Two Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

As for the next free game from the Epic Games Store, we’ll have to wait until December 25th at 5 p.m. to find out its identity.