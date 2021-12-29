Today’s free game is for fans of Alan Wake and Supernatural

Since December 16, the Epic Games Store has been offering a new game every day until the end of the month. Yesterday it was Prey, a glowing FPS released in 2017 that wowed gamers on Christmas Eve. Today is the time for a particularly stimulating TPS that Alan Wake fans will love.

TPS and puzzles

The excitement doesn’t need to be extended any longer as today’s free game is Control, a Finnish action-adventure video game developed by Remedy Entertainment, published by 505 Games, and released on August 27, 2019. Control tells the story of Jesse Faden and her personal quest for answers when she takes on her new role as director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse will form over time. While working with other agents at the Bureau, Jesse uncovers strange experiences and secrets.

In this supernatural third-person action-adventure game you must use supernatural powers, mutable ammunition, and responsive environments to advance at the heart of a relentless and unpredictable world. Rather praised by critics for the intensity of his struggle, his narrative experience and the interesting development of his main character, Control will delight fans of TPS and subtle puzzles. An alliance that hits the mark.

The controls will be available on PC tomorrow until 5 p.m., before Epic Games announces its next giveaway for December 27th.

CAUTION, THINK ABOUT DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As always, you may not be able to pick up the game from the Epic Games Store. But don’t worry, rest assured, it’s quite easy on the double identification page that needs to be addressed. In fact, here are the step-by-step instructions to follow:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click the Password & Security Tab Enable Two Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

As for the next free game from the Epic Games Store, we’ll have to wait until December 25th at 5 p.m. to find out its identity.