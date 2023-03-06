Toblerone chocolate could lose its iconic Swiss mountain logo because it won’t be able to meet the country’s standard of ‘Swissness’

The Matterhorn’s jagged define on Toblerone packaging might be changed with a extra fashionable and streamlined design.Ben Gabbe/Getty Photos

Toblerone is about to drop the enduring picture of Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain from its packaging.

That is as a result of Mondelez, its US father or mother firm, is shifting some Toblerone manufacturing to Slovakia.

Switzerland has legal guidelines regulating the usage of nationwide symbols and merchandise claiming to be Swiss-made.

Six years after a disastrous modification to the form of its chocolate bars, Toblerone is about to make one more change — this time, it is trying to drop the enduring picture of the Matterhorn mountain from its chocolate packaging.

Mondelez Worldwide Inc., the US father or mother firm that owns the chocolate model is shifting a few of Toblerone’s manufacturing to Slovakia — which implies the chocolate might not meet Switzerland’s authorized definition of “Swissness,” in accordance with Aargauer Zeitung, a Swiss media outlet that first reported the information on Friday.

In 2017, laws to guard “Swissness” got here into drive which requires any meals merchandise advertising and marketing itself as being “made in Switzerland” to supply 80% of its uncooked components from the nation.

Milk and dairy merchandise labeled “made in Switzerland” have to supply 100% of their uncooked supplies from the nation — though there are exceptions for uncooked supplies that can’t be produced in Switzerland — similar to cocoa, most of which comes from Africa.

The legislation additionally covers the usage of Swiss symbols, together with people who point out geographical territory.

Toblerone’s new branding will characteristic a “modernized and streamlined” emblem as a substitute of the Matterhorn’s jagged define, per Aargauer Zeitung. The Matterhorn debuted on Toblerone’s packaging in 1970, in accordance with its model web page.

It is also dropping “made in Switzerland” from its packaging. “We’ll relaunch the Toblerone packaging from this summer season, saying the model was ‘established in Switzerland,'” Livia Kolmitz, a Mondelez spokeswoman, informed Reuters.

The upcoming change to Toblerone’s packaging comes after its controversial transfer in 2016 to cut back the burden of the bars within the UK by making the gaps between every triangular chocolate “peak” extra outstanding to chop prices. It reversed the transfer lower than two years later.

Mondelez didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark despatched outdoors common enterprise hours.

