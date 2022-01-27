Tobey Maguire finally reveals the real reasons behind his return to No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 15th. Spider-Man fans’ chance to discover Tom Holland’s third solo. Solo at last, No Way Home is only on paper. And for good reason, Jon Watts’ film has finally confirmed the screen presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man after months of rumours. A triumphant return for Maguire, 14 years after Spider-Man 3.

One last appearance for Tobey Maguire?

For many months, doubts hung over the screen presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. Despite stolen shooting photos, a film length that was far too long for a purely solo film and persistent rumors from the hallway, the truth only broke out at the press screenings. An expected endorsement for a film coveted by millions of fans around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a real hit despite the coronavirus pandemic and really opens the door to the multiverse. A narrative arc to be deepened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, planned for next May. But until then, the most impatient fans can hold on to the various media interventions from the three stars of No Way Home, namely Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Recently, the trio spoke in a video maintained by Spider-Man’s official YouTube channel. The opportunity for the various actors to share their feelings about this film whose secrets have finally come to light. During this speech, Tobey Maguire was able to reveal the downside of his return to the big screen in the costume of Peter Parker. A final adventure for the first cinema version of the Spider Man, whose interpreter was seduced by the intentions of Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige

“I had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And they only hinted at it. I think Amy was like, ‘We’d like to talk to you and you know what this is about’. And I was like, ‘ok, sure. Let’s talk.’

“I have to say I was immediately intrigued. In that conversation, the intent, the kind of love and celebration these films and what they meant to Amy and Kevin became apparent. For me, when artists or people are at the forefront of the creative process, there’s this genuine and true intent of celebration and love, it was so evident in them that I wanted to connect with it.

“I’m a big fan of Tom and these films and Andrew. That was really fascinating. But yeah, I also thought, ‘Okay, what are we going to do?’ And it was a bit mysterious. I enjoyed what was shared. But it was really about coming together with these people and rethinking what was part of my story and having a chance to reunite. There are also personal things that are a kind of resolution or a kind of reunion and … . I don’t know how to put it, kind of like closing that chapter… But more like going through it again and making some resolutions and just joining that creative, loving spirit.”

So, with No Way Home, Tobey Maguire seems to be turning a page in his story once and for all. After giving the Spider Man his facial features through Sam Raimi’s films, Maguire hasn’t been idle. His career as a producer took center stage, although his acting career did not take a back seat. Maguire has notably been able to appear on screen in productions such as Tonnerre sous les Tropiques, Gatsby the Magnificent or even Le Prodige.