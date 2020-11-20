Tobacco Packaging Market Insights, Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Development Trends, Key Players and Forecasts by 2026

Tobacco Packaging Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Tobacco Packaging Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- WestRock Company; Amcor plc; ITC Limited; British American Tobacco; Mondi; International Paper; Smurfit Kappa; Innovia Films; Sonoco Products Company; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Japan Tobacco International; Altria Group, Inc.; Tekni-Plex Inc.; AMVIG Holdings Limited; Marden Edwards Ltd; PGP among others.

Global tobacco packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.70 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of women population engaging in the consumption of tobacco along with the various innovations of technology for packaging materials and products.

Tobacco packaging is described as the different varieties of packaging products designed to protect the tobacco products from having any negative environmental impact from the environment. These packaging products protect the freshness and sustainability of the product during transportations through harsh conditions. Recently, various authorities of regions have implemented the usage of plain packaging which restricts them from applying any kind of marketing or branding on the packaging of tobacco and just includes the warning sign required as a mandate.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Availability of smokeless tobacco as well as e-cigarettes in the industry is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing stressful lifestyle is enhancing the adoption rate for tobacco products due to their features of reducing the stress levels

Significant impacts associated with the advertising on product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Enhanced levels of focus of manufacturers to distinguish their products from other competitors resulting in high demand for tobacco packaging in different shapes and sizes; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the significant negative impacts of smoking; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Increasing prevalence of various cancerous diseases and different forms of cancer caused by smoking is expected to hamper the market growth

By Product (Primary, Secondary, Bulk),

Material (Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Jute, Plastics, Others),

End-User (Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, Raw Tobacco)

In May 2019, Karelia Tobacco Company exhibited their latest “Eye-Catching Packaging” during the TFWA Asia-Pacific Exhibition held in Singapore. The company announced the availability of “Roll Your Own” mode for their “George Karelias and Sons” product range. This innovation in packaging will create valuable opportunities for their expansion in the Asia-Pacific market helping them create a significant presence in the region

In December 2018, Turkey announced the implementation of packaging rules for tobacco products with the Law Number of 7151 for “Public Health” The new law implementation restricts the packaging of the product to have any kind of advertising or promotional branding on the packaging product. This will result in the availability of plain packaging for this particular regions

