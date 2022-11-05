To Your Eternity Season 2 English dub release date revealed by Crunchyroll

To Your Eternity Season 2 is at the moment airing. Pic Credit score: Studio Drive

The To Your Eternity Season 2 English dub launch date is November 6, 2022, within the Fall 2022 anime season. You possibly can watch the English dub on Crunchyroll.

The subbed model of the anime is at the moment airing in Japan on NHK Instructional TV. Crunchyroll can be streaming To Your Eternity Season 2 worldwide (Asia excluded).

Crunchyroll has additionally introduced the To Your Eternity Season 2 English dub forged and crew.

Forged and crew

The primary English forged for Episode 1 consists of:

Jacob Hopkins (Makoto Katai in Komi Can’t Talk Season 2) as Fushi

Cory Yee (Yi Huan/ Kan Ki in Kingdom: Season 3) as The Beholder

Daybreak M. Bennett (Shizue Izawa in That Time I Received Reincarnated as a Slime) as Hisame

Anne Yatco (Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Tonari

AJ Beckles (Takemichi Hanagaki in Tokyo Revengers) as Sandel

Chris Hackney (Aguero Agnes Khun in Tower of God) as Kahaku

Further Voices: AJ Beckles, Anne Yatco, Chris Hackney, Daybreak M. Bennet

The primary English crew consists of:

ADR Manufacturing — Studiopolis

ADR Director — Kirstie Simone

Lead ADR Engineer — David Barr

Govt Producer — Jamie Simone

Producer — Rita Majkut

ADR Script Author — Jeff Nimoy

Publish Manufacturing Supervisor — James Lafferty

Re-recording Mixer — Calvin Pfeffer

Video Editor — Sean Kelley

Manufacturing Supervisor — Kirstie Simone

A To Your Eternity Season 2 key visible. Pic Credit score: Studio Drive

Extra about To Your Eternity

The To Your Eternity anime collection, additionally identified in Japan as Fumetsu no Anata e, is predicated on a manga collection of the identical title written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ooima.

The manga has been serialized in Weekly Shounen Journal since November 2016. The person chapters have been compiled into eighteen tankobon volumes as of February 2022.

To Your Eternity Season 1 was initially scheduled to premiere in October 2020 however was delayed to April 2021 because of the onset of COVID-19. Finally, the primary season aired from April to August 2021 (20 episodes in complete).

Crunchyroll streamed the primary season because it aired; a dubbed model can be obtainable. The sequel was first introduced again in August 2021 as the ultimate twentieth episode of To Your Eternity Season 1 aired.

In April 2022, it was revealed that To Your Eternity Season 2 major workers and studio had been each altering. Studio Drive changed Mind’s Base, and Kiyoko Sayama took over from Masahiko Murata because the collection director.

For extra info on the collection, try the To Your Eternity anime’s official web site.