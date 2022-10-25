To fans’ delight Technoblade’s father MrTechnodad becomes an active member of the Reddit community

After showing on a dwell stream with the favored Minecrafter Dream on October 19, Technoblade’s father created a Reddit account with the moniker “MrTechnodad” and has taken an lively function locally, a lot to the delight of followers.

Alex “Technoblade”‘s demise in June plunged the Minecraft group into mourning as followers, fellow streamers, and relations got here collectively to pay their respects to the legendary content material creator. The much-loved persona handed away on the age of 23 after virtually a 12 months of combating most cancers.

MrTechondad has taken to commonly posting on r/Technoblade and has additionally been clarifying issues about his son’s life and profession as he sees match.

“Technoblade belongs to the world now”: MrTechnodad explains why he determined to change into an lively member of his son’s group

Technoblade’s father was the one who launched the quick video again in late June saying the demise of his son. The video titled So lengthy nerds presently has over 85 million views. His hour-long dwell stream with Dream just a few days in the past re-ignited discussions in regards to the late Minecraft participant on the subreddit.

In accordance with Alex’s father, the explanation he created the account on October 22 and never earlier than, regardless of lurking on the subreddit for a very long time, was exactly due to the truth that Dream’s dwell stream had renewed curiosity within the public about his son’s life.

In a submit from a few days in the past, MrTechonodad quoted Gandalf from Lord of the Rings and styled himself as a “steward” in his son’s group.

He wrote:

“Technoblade was my boy’s factor, not mine. However after Tuesday’s stream, I got here right here and there was a TON of exercise and questions I knew the solutions to, and grief which I shared in, and so many, many issues, and I knew I lastly needed to create Technodad and de-lurk. As a result of ‘Technoblade’ is now not simply my son’s factor; it belongs to the world now.”

Neighborhood reacts to MrTechnodad’s posts and feedback

Technoblade followers have totally embraced the participation from his father and appreciation posts abound on each the subreddit and Twitter as he reveals tidbits and shares recommendation with the group. This is a Twitter submit by “relativelysmll” sharing one such life recommendation.

Technodad has given somebody a self price task. I feel everybody can use this knowledge. You’re beloved. You’re worthy. You’re robust. Technodad has given someone a self worth assignment. I think everyone can use this wisdom.You are loved. You are worthy. You are strong. https://t.co/vdyxfiSMX1

Technodad has taken to referring to his entire household with the prefix “Techno” and lots of followers love how he has designated names comparable to Technodagger for the late streamer’s siblings.

Technodad calling Techno’s little sister Technodagger is so expensive to me Technodad calling Techno’s little sister Technodagger is so expensive to me

The subreddit r/Technoblade has been flooded with posts appreciating MrTechnodad. Listed below are among the prime ones from final week:

“I LOVE doing this”: His newest Reddit submit

In a Reddit submit from final night time, MrTechnodad shared a standing report about how he is been loving the group’s participation. He made it clear that his love for the group and for what his son has constructed is what drove him to make the account and attempt to take part within the subreddit. Nevertheless, he did point out that he’ll in all probability not be capable to stick with it for lengthy.

He mentioned:

“I LOVE you guys and I LOVE doing this. And I’ll crash in some unspecified time in the future. I actually do not need to be setting you guys as much as be disillusioned in me. On the identical time, I am not capable of, like, sensibly dial it again.”

Regardless of the case could also be, the love and appreciation proven by the group in direction of MrTechnodad is each appreciated and reciprocated wholly by the daddy of the beloved Minecraft legend.

