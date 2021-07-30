to discover all animes from August 2021

Discover below the catalog of anime releases for the month of August available on the Wakanim, Crunchyroll and ADN websites. In August, many anime continue their usual broadcast, so you can find Kingdom, One Piece – Wano Country and Boruto on normal days. A new anime is debuting on Wakanim, it’s Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story based on the video game. Note that DNA is offering Season 2 of Grendizer and the anime Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory in an uncensored version for subscribers this month. Do not hesitate to consult the list of animes released in July 2021 so as not to miss anything.

Week from August 1st to 8th

August 1st: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 2 (DNA) August 1st: One Piece – Land of Wano – Episode 985, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) August 1st: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 209, Part 9 (DNA))) August 3: Me When I Incarnate in Slime – Season 2, Episode 40 (Crunchyroll) August 3: UN-GO – Complete 11 Episodes (DNA). UN-GO is an animated film that follows the adventures of the famous detective duo Yuuki Shinjurou and Inga, who never tire of solving puzzles. One is nicknamed “The Last Great Detective,” thanks in particular to his intelligence. The other only helps him with his considerations. You never lost in the face of the various mysteries. They would like to believe and make believe that, but none of it is true … What is certain is that they often have to deal with surprises in their surveys!

August 4th: Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Deceitful Pharmacist – Episode 4 (Crunchyroll) August 4th: Princess of the Nile – Complete 26 episodes (DNA) August 5th: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 5 (Wakanim) 5th August: Princess of the Nile – Complete 26 episodes (DNA) August 5th: Peach Boy Riverside – Episode 5 (Crunchyroll) August 5th: Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club – Complete 13 Episodes (ADN) August 6: The Memoirs of Vanitas – Episode 5 (Wakanim) August 6: Code Geass – Lelouch of the Resurrection – Film (ADN) August 7: The Honor On of Magic High School – Episode 5 (Wakanim) August 7: Re-Main – Episode 4 (Wakanim) August 7: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 1 (Wakanim). Based on the Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden video game released for Android and iOS on August 22nd. This is a spin-off from the main series. The story takes place in the city of Kamihama. Magical girls gather there, guided by a mysterious power. You acquire a new power offered by the witch and can fight with it. Iroha Tamaki, a young girl, came to this town to look for her sister Ui, who disappeared overnight. With the help of other Magical Girls, she begins to search every corner of the city.

August 8: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 3 (DNA) August 8: One Piece – Land of Wano – Episode 986, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) August 8: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 210, Part 9 (DNA)))

Week from August 9th to 15th

August 10: Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace – Complete 11 episodes (DNA) August 11: Wheel Squad – Complete 39 episodes (DNA) August 12: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 6 (Wakanim) August 12: Typhoon Noruda – short film (DNA). Typhoon Noruda is a short film whose story takes place on an island in Japan, the day before a high school culture festival. Two boys meet a young girl with red eyes. But a typhoon hit the region and especially your school.

August 13: The Memories of Vanitas – Episode 6 (Wakanim) August 14: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 6 (Wakanim) August 14: Re-Main – Episode 5 (Wakanim). The story revolves around Minato Kiyomizu, a boy who stopped playing water polo because of an incident during the winter of his third year of middle school. When he got into high school, he decided to take up the sport with a new team. However, the young team will encounter many problems …

August 14: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 2 (Wakanim) August 15: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 4 (DNA) August 15: One Piece – Wano Country – Episode 987, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) August 15: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 211, Part 9 (DNA)

Week of August 16-22

August 17th: Key The Metal Idol – 2 films (DNA). The story of the series begins when Doctor Mima Murao dies in his home. Key, the doctor’s android, found him dead after high school. He had previously told her that if he died, she would die with him. At that moment, Doctor Mima’s assistant, Tomoyo Wakagi, announced the deceased’s last words. Key could only become human if she finds 30,000 friends who think and cry for their cause. If she succeeds, she will be human forever. You can discover 2 films that conclude the series.

August 18: Little Vampire – Complete 52 Episodes (DNA) August 19: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 7 (Wakanim) August 19: Grendizer – Season 2 (DNA) August 20: The Memories of Vanitas – Episode 7 (Wakanim) August 21: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 7 (Wakanim) August 21: Re-Main – Episode 6 (Wakanim) August 21: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 3 (Wakanim) 22. August: Silent Voice film (DNA). Nishimiya is a gentle and caring student. However, Ishida harasses her every day because she is hard of hearing. Denounced for his behavior, the boy is in turn sidelined and finds himself alone. 5 years later he learned sign language and went looking for the young girl.

August 22: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 5 (DNA) August 22: One Piece – Land of Wano – Episode 988, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) August 22: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 212, Part 9 (DNA.)))

Week of August 23-29

August 24th: Aoi Hana – Complete 11 episodes (DNA). A shy girl and book lover, Fumi Manjoume is starting her first year of high school at Matsuoka Girls’ School. She starts the school year heartbroken from a previous relationship. More or less at the same time, she meets her childhood friend, with whom she was inseparable 10 years ago, Akira Okudaira, who attends the Fujigatani girls’ school. As they get together, they each face their own love problems and help each other overcome them.

August 26: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 8 (Wakanim) August 26: Thermae Romae – Integral (DNA). The action of Thermæ Romæ begins in Rome in 128 AD. When the Roman architect Lucius Modestus was criticized for his “out of date” thermal spa plan, he went to the local baths to collect his thoughts. He just wants to capture the essence of Rome: when people can enjoy a relaxing bath without pressure from vendors or rude customers. As he sinks into the hot water, Lucius is suddenly sucked in and ends up in the pipes! He appears in the midst of a group of strangers who look strange and have very special manners in the bathroom … He is 1500 years in the future, in today’s Japan! His contemporaries wanted to modernize it and so Lucius, by borrowing the quirky ways and modern techniques of these bathing foreigners, opened up what quickly became the most popular public banners in Rome.

August 27: Les Mémoires de Vanitas – Episode 8 (Wakanim) August 28: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 8 (Wakanim) August 28: Re-Main – Episode 7 (Wakanim) August 28: Magia Record : Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 4 (Wakanim) August 29: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 6 (DNA) August 29: One Piece – Wano Country – Episode 989, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) August 29 : Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 213, Part 9 (DNA)

