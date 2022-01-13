To address the PS5 shortage, Sony is pursuing this unexpected strategy

This is not a shovel: the Playstation 5 has been coveted since its official release in November 2020. Because of this, Sony is trying to find solutions that are both profitable and keep gamers patient. It seems that a solution has been found.

A (too) popular PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the platform, Demon’s Souls Remake for the difficulty level, Returnal for the action … Since its release in November 2020, the Playstation 5 has accumulated the releases of successful exclusive titles and has already sold over 10 million times worldwide. The console still has good days – more precisely, good years – ahead of it and will soon be welcoming new prestigious games.

But when the demand is there, the shortage of electronic components, and microprocessors in particular, has been a major inventory problem for Sony for over a year, and there are still millions of gamers waiting to get their hands on one. While you wait for the top up, there is no quick fix. On the other hand, the Japanese company announced a strategy that was not necessarily expected. You know, the year 2022 will be … the PS4!

A return to safe values ​​with the ps4

By early 2022, the majority of Playstation gamers will be playing on the PS4, a console that has become “old-gen” since its little sister was released a little over a year ago. So, with its back to the wall, Sony had to make a decision that runs counter to all original plans. While the component shortage was expected to calm down quickly in 2022 and PS4 production to cease towards the end of 2021, the opposite is finally happening. According to a report from Bloomberg, no less than a million Playstation 4 should be produced by the end of the year.

The reason is obvious, the Japanese manufacturer wants to capitalize on its second-best-selling console in the world after the Playstation 2, the components of which are significantly rarer and, above all, significantly cheaper. Lower prices which, logically, should have an impact on the consoles for sale, which makes them much more accessible to impatient gamers and likely to checkout. Finally a way to keep players in the Playstation ecosystem and not see them go to the competition.