TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Nanosilica Market

Nanosilica Market: Introduction

The global nanosilica market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 55 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Increase in the demand for nanosilica for use in various applications is a key factor driving the global nanosilica market. Additionally, growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across the globe is expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Nanosilica Market

The global nanosilica market is primarily driven by increasing use of nanosilica in paints and coatings and construction applications. The demand for nanocoatings in aviation, automobile, and medical applications is estimated to increase in the near future. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for nanosilica during the forecast period. The application of nanomaterials in concrete helps enhance the properties of concrete. Nanosilica, owing to its small particle size, can positively affect properties of concrete by changing its microstructure.

Request PDF Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=37574

Nanosilica: Market Segmentation

P-Type emerged as the leading product segment of the global nanosilica market in 2019. Increasing demand from the concrete industry led by growth of the construction sector, including residential and commercial buildings, is projected to propel the segment during the forecast period. The growing construction sector, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America, is projected to be a key factor driving the demand for P-type nanosilica during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=37574

Due to its property of dispersion, S-type nanosilica can be used as a filler material in several applications including electronics, coatings, and varnishes. This makes S-type nanosilica useful for external additive materials, sintering materials, and fillers for liquid-type sealants. Rubber & plastic additives emerged as the leading application segment, in terms of both volume and revenue, in 2019. Nanosilica is used as an additive in various types of rubbers such as natural rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), styrene–butadiene rubber (SBR), ethylene acrylic rubber, nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), and silicone rubber. It is extensively utilized as a reinforcing agent to enhance the mechanical strength of vulcanized rubber.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-levels-of-carbon-emissions-to-support-growth-of-algae-market-north-america-to-be-crowned-as-the-leading-growth-generator-for-algae-market-tmr-301080900.html

The paints & coatings segment followed the rubber and plastic additives segment in 2019. Nanosilica is widely utilized in super-hydrophobic coatings. Lower prices of nanosilica than its substitutes, such as carbon nanotubes, have boosted the demand for nanosilica in the paints & coatings industry.

Asia Pacific Holds a Prominent Share of Nanosilica Market

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounted for a leading share of the global nanosilica market in 2019, due to rise in investments by governments of China, India, and Thailand in the construction sector. Europe held a considerable share of the global nanosilica market in 2019. Europe also has a strong industry for rigid packaging. Several countries in the region are witnessing high per capita consumption of packaged products. In North America, increasing adoption of the next-generation technology, such as nanotechnology, may lead to increased production and use of nanosilica in various end-use industries. Growth of rubber & plastic additives, automotive, and construction industries in the region is boosting the demand for nanosilica in North America.

Key Players in Global Market

The global nanosilica market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of a few large-sized manufacturers. Companies operating in the global nanosilica market are investing significantly in research and development activities and advancements in technology. Major players operating in the global nanosilica market include Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Normet, Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn. Bhd, and US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.a