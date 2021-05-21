TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Isomaltulose Market

Isomaltulose Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the isomaltulose market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global Isomaltulose market was valued at ~US$ 711.1 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5%, to reach US$ 1 Bn by 2030.

Rising Demand for Non-cariogenic Sugar to Augment Market Growth

Non-cariogenic sugar demand, especially from the food & beverages industry and the healthcare industry, is driving the global isomaltulose market. Isomaltulose is known as non-cariogenic sugar, as oral bacteria cannot metabolize this sugar, thereby reducing the risk of mouth cancer and caries. Manufacturing companies have successfully produced products containing non-cariogenic sugar, including chocolates, milk, energy drinks, and bakery goods, among others, in response to the growing demand for non-cariogenic sugar items. In addition, rising demand for safe and non-caloric food products from fitness enthusiasts fuels the growth of the worldwide isomaltulose industry.

Rising Demand for Functional and Convenience Food Products

The increasing demand for functional food is attributable to the growing demand for functional ingredients, such as isomaltulose, which offers health benefits without compromising on taste or sensory quality of food products. Isomaltulose is used in food products as a functional ingredient, which has a property resistant to digestion. Increasing urbanization, rising living standards, and hectic lifestyles of working professionals are compelling consumers opt for safer and convenient food choices. The use of functional food products is increasing as meal replacements, which tend to satisfy consumers when it comes to energy and dietary requirements. Isomaltulose is commonly used in the food industry, due to increased market awareness and increased Internet penetration. It is used to produce nutritional goods such as cereals, vitamin supplements, candies, and chocolates. The growing use of isomaltulose in the food processing industry is leading to the growth of the global demand for isomaltulose.

Consumer Preference for Healthy Beverages to Increase Adoption of Isomaltulose

Rising demand for healthy beverages in Europe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for players in the global isomaltulose market. It is anticipated that the ever-growing market for beverages or protein bars with natural ingredients would result in considerably high sales of IMO related goods. It is expected that players operating in the isomaltulose market will build on the advantage over the forecast period. Food & beverage companies are increasingly focusing on R&D to boost the nutritional and multifunctional profile of their food products, offering high health benefits. Due to the traditionally high fiber content of European diets, the apparent need for dietary fiber, as a functional component is low. IMO has expanded nutritional commodity market penetration, which will have a strong outpouring into the traditional consumer field. Major multinational manufacturers who have the advanced technology and resources to meet the growing needs of this market have a strong presence in East Asia.

Suitability as Alternative to Sucrose

Isomaltulose is a sugar substitute, naturally present in honey and cane juice, in very limited amounts. It contains fructose and glucose, and therefore has similar properties to typical sugar. FSANZ permitted the use of isomaltulose as a substitute for sugar in foods. Isomaltulose contains the very same amount of energy as sucrose, but is more slowly digested, leading to smaller, and higher rises in blood glucose as compared to sucrose. It is suitable for use in some foods as a complete or partial substitute for sucrose. Industrial isomaltulose can also be produced using enzymes from sucrose.

