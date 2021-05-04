TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Ferrous Sulfate Market

Ferrous Sulfate Market Hits Goldmine as Ferrous Salts Gain Popularity to Treat Anemia

The ferrous sulfate market is expected to witness steady growth in the upcoming years, owing to the soaring demand from a host of applications. Ferrous sulfate is increasingly being used in pharmaceuticals, water treatment systems, and the construction industry. The significant rise in the number of construction activities, especially in developing regions is likely to propel the demand for ferrous sulfate in upcoming years. In addition, as focus on industrialization and urbanization continues to gain notable pace across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, the demand for ferrous sulfate, which is primarily used as a reduction agent is on the rise – providing an impetus for growth of the ferrous sulfate market during the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64365

Over the past couple of decades, iron deficiency has emerged as a glaring global health problem due to which, the demand for iron supplements such as ferrous sulfate in the form of capsules, tablets, etc., is increasing. The soaring demand for ferrous sulfate to formulate medication to treat anemia is another factor that is expected to boost the market for ferrous sulfate during the forecast period. At the back of these factors coupled with widening applications of ferrous sulfate, the global ferrous sulfate market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027.

Request For Discount :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=64365

Consistent Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector to Aid Market Growth

The unprecedented rise in the prevalence of iron deficiency around the world has compelled pharmaceutical companies to fast track the development of iron supplements, including ferrous sulfate. Although a host of treatment alternatives are available to address iron deficiency such as intravenous (IV) iron/blood transfusion, oral iron supplements are increasingly becoming popular due to an array of factors, including easier accessibility, low costs, and ease of administration. The demand for iron salts is on the rise, owing to the desired absorption capacity and low morbidity. Although iron supplements are likely to cause side effects and problems in the gastrointestinal tract, research and development activities are predominantly focusing on preventing side effects and increasing the efficacy of iron supplements. The consistent rise in the demand for iron supplements is a major factor that is projected to boost the growth of the global ferrous sulfate market during the forecast period.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/escalating-industrialization-and-urbanization-across-various-regions-to-bring-promising-growth-prospects-for-instrument-transformers-market-from-2020-to-2030-tmr-804246035.html

Focus on Improving Water Quality Triggers Demand for Ferrous Sulfate

Over the past couple of decades, governments of developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Europe are increasingly investing resources to improve the quality of water. Technological advancements and research activities are paving the way for effective and reliable chemical treatment systems particularly for municipal wastewater treatment wherein lime and copper cementation effluents are used as coagulants. The growing evidence drawn from research activities continues to pinpoint the benefits of using ferrous sulfate to treat sanitary as well as industrial wastewater. Ferrous sulfate monohydrate has gained a considerable amount of popularity over the past few years and is increasingly being used in a host of applications, including blood removal, sledge dewatering, metals precipitation, and phosphorous removal & color reduction. While the demand for ferrous sulfate for wastewater treatment is on the rise, the adoption rate of the same from the agriculture industry as a vitamin supplement is ascending at a rapid pace. Ferrous sulfate provides a balance to the iron content of the soil due to which, it is increasingly being used in the agriculture sector across the world. Ferrous sulfate is also used to manufacture granular fertilizers. These factors, along with continual research are expected to accelerate the ferrous sulfate market in the upcoming months.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.