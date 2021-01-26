Titan’s largest lake is far more disturbing than it looks

Heading for Titan, the moon of Saturn, where scientists checked the data from the last flyby of the Cassini probe, which ran aground on its mission three years ago in Saturn’s atmosphere. Astrophysicists have discovered that Titan’s largest lake, Kraken Mare, is actually much more impressive than they thought.

An incredibly large lake and much deeper than expected

In fact, this lake of hydrocarbons and nitrogen on the surface of Saturn’s moon is so huge that if it were placed on Earth it would have the same surface area as the five great lakes of North America. In addition, scientists estimated that this lake contained 80% of the fluids present on Titan. According to a Cornell University study published last December in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, Kraken Mare is much deeper than previously thought.

If scientists had estimated a depth of at least 35 meters in 2014, they would have checked that dimension as it would actually be ten times deeper! With the published study, Kraken Mare would have a depth of 300 meters!

New data that could tell us more about the chemistry of titanium

With this new data, revised upwards, scientists could learn more about the chemistry of Titan, where ethane and methane abound in the ponds, lakes, and rivers of the natural Saturn satellite.

We know that liquid methane rains regularly on Saturn’s moon and, unlike our planet’s atmosphere, which is made up of nitrogen and oxygen, Titan is the only moon in the solar system that has a thick atmosphere of nitrogen gas.

Explore the depths of Kraken Mare with a submarine?

To learn more about the composition of Titan’s atmosphere, it would be ideal to send a “submarine” to investigate the depths of Kraken Mare. In fact, this new data is based only on the radar altimeter of the Cassini probe, which scanned the lake at a distance of more than 900 kilometers. If the idea of ​​sending a machine to study Kraken Mare is an impossible challenge, you know NASA engineers have been working on this project for several years and that the machine could head in the direction of Titan by the 2030s!