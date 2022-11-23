Titans coach calls arrest ‘devastating,’ knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing stated Wednesday he cannot consider something he is confronted in his profession “a lot harder” than what he is coping with proper now, and the difficulty is all of his personal doing.

Downing is busy making an attempt to prep for Sunday’s sport with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff sport the Titans misplaced in January because the AFC’s No. 1 seed whereas ready to cope with the implications of being arrested Nov. 18 for rushing and driving beneath the affect hours after an enormous win in Inexperienced Bay.

“It’s devastating that my actions or something that I’m concerned with may ever deliver damaging consideration to or deliver distractions to this group, to the possession Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the entrance workplace and clearly coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing stated.

The coordinator addressed reporters at his typical weekly availability and began by talking for almost three minutes about his arrest, although he prevented specifics in regards to the incident the place he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

“I perceive what a delicate and troubling topic that is, and I’m not naive to how a lot ache there could also be for some individuals concerned in related conditions,” Downing stated.

He additionally apologized to his spouse and son for placing them via “issues that they do not deserve.”

Downing stated he is aware of there are numerous questions and other people need solutions for what led the Tennessee Freeway Patrol to arrest him hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Inexperienced Bay. The NFL doesn’t enable alcohol on staff flights, buses or staff amenities.

“Sadly, due to the scenario, I’m not in a position to talk about fairly a little bit of that (occasion) and on the correct time and when acceptable, I’ll reply any questions that I can,” Downing stated.

Downing has been a goal for heavy criticism over his two seasons, particularly this yr with the Titans going into the Inexperienced Bay sport final within the NFL in managing solely 281.7 yards per sport.

Story continues

The Titans (7-3) turned of their greatest offensive efficiency this season in profitable for the seventh time in eight video games. The staff may punish the coordinator earlier than the costs are resolved legally or the NFL decides on any self-discipline.

Vrabel stated Tuesday that the Titans are ready for “all the things to play out.” That features each self-discipline probably from the NFL and the authorized course of.

Downing did say he was conscious of the Titans making rides accessible for anybody within the group. The coordinator declined to reply why he did not make the most of that chance, saying “I can’t get into the specifics of that evening.”

The coordinator additionally refused to reply if he drank on the staff aircraft coming back from Wisconsin or on the staff facility. One report talked about Downing informed troopers his household had acquired loss of life threats. Requested if he had reported these threats to authorities, he stated it was one thing he couldn’t talk about now.

“I perceive there are numerous questions, and I want that I have been in a position to simply lay all the things out, however I’m not in a position to touch upon the occasions that evening proper now,” Downing stated.

NOTES: C Ben Jones, who stays within the concussion protocol, was restricted after lacking final week’s sport. OLB Bud Dupree, who missed the final sport and three general with an injured hip, practiced absolutely together with S Amani Hooker (left shoulder) who has missed the previous two video games. QB Ryan Tannehill (proper ankle) practiced absolutely.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL