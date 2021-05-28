Titanium Market 2020: New Study, Overview, Rising Growth | Global Top Competitors – Huntsman International LLC., INEOS, Iluka Resources Limited, Sumitomo Corporation

Global titanium market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of titanium and rising demand from petrochemical industry are major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Titanium Market

Titanium is a kind of a metal which are usually derived from ilmenite & rutile and are lightweight and stronger as compared to the steel. These metals have good durability and are corrosion resistant. They usually changes color when the temperature of the metal is increased. Titanium sponge, titanium tetrachloride, titanium concentrate, and other are some of the common types of the titanium. They are used in the bracelets and watches. These metals are widely used in applications such as medical, energy, paper & plastics, coatings, aerospace and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of titanium in medical equipment due to their nontoxic nature will drive the market growth

Increasing demand of titanium from aerospace and marine will also propel the market growth

Growing application of titanium due to their strength and durability; this factor is also accelerating the growth of this market

Growth in the defense industry will also enhance the market growth

The Titanium Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Titanium Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Titanium Market.

Major Industry Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global titanium market are Huntsman International LLC., INEOS, Iluka Resources Limited, Sumitomo Corporation, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD., ATI., Precision Castparts Corp, TITANIUM INDUSTRIES INC., Norsk Titanium US Inc., VVTi Pigments., CRISTAL, Kenmare Resources plc., Global Titanium Inc., M/s Bansal Brothers, Titanium Technologies, Tronox Holdings plc, Mukesh Steel, KOBE STEEL, LTD., Kilburn Chemicals, Hangzhou King Titanium co., ltd and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Thalheimer Brothers announced the acquisition of Mega Metals so that they can expand them in the titanium market. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their service in the aerospace industry and they will be able to provide better services to their customers

In July 2015, Alcoa announced the acquisition of RTI International Metals, Inc so that they can enhance their titanium capability. They will be using RTI technologies and materials so that they can provide advanced titanium to the aerospace industry. This acquisition will strengthen their position in the market and help them to meet the requirement of their customers

Global Titanium Market Scope and Market Size

By Product Type

Titanium Concentrate

Titanium tetrachloride

Titanium Sponge

Ferrotitanium

Titanium Pigment

Other

By Application

Aerospace & Marine

Industrial

Medical

Energy

Pigments

Additives & Coatings

Papers & Plastics

Others

Based on regions, the Titanium Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Titanium Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Titanium Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Titanium Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Titanium Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Titanium Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Titanium Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Titanium Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

