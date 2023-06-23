Titan Submersible and Greek Migrant Crisis: Tragedies Reveal Inequities in World Attention

On one vessel, 5 individuals died on a really costly tour that was purported to return them to the lives they knew. On the opposite, maybe 500 individuals died simply days earlier on a squalid and dangerous voyage, fleeing poverty and violence in the hunt for new lives.

After contact was misplaced with the 5 inside a submersible descending to the Titanic, a number of international locations and personal entities despatched ships, planes and underwater drones to pursue a faint hope of rescue. That was much more effort than was made on behalf of the a whole bunch aboard a dangerously overcrowded, disabled fishing trawler off the Greek coast whereas there have been nonetheless ample probabilities for rescue.

And it was the misplaced submersible, the Titan, that drew monumental consideration from information organizations worldwide and their audiences, excess of the boat that sank within the Mediterranean and the Greek Coast Guard’s failure to assist earlier than it capsized.

The submersible accident, on the web site of a shipwreck that has fascinated the general public for greater than a century, would have captivated individuals it doesn’t matter what. Nevertheless it occurred proper after the tragedy within the Mediterranean, and the distinction between the 2 disasters, and the way they have been dealt with, has fueled a dialogue world wide wherein some see harsh realities about class and ethnicity.