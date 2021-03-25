Tissue Paper Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global tissue paper market reached a value of US$ 43.5 Billion in 2019. Tissue paper is an umbrella term that is used for referring to paper products made from various proportions of bleached kraft pulp. These products are generally soft, lightweight, tear-resistant and highly absorbent and have become an essential part of modern lives. In recent years, with the improving standards of living and growing inclination toward improved hygiene and cleanliness, the majority of the consumers now prefer using tissues, over cloth-based handkerchiefs and towels.

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The inflating income levels and rising hygiene-consciousness among consumers have encouraged them to spend more on personal hygiene products like tissue papers. Consequently, there has been an increase in the usage of kitchen tissue towels and papers for wiping up spills and cleaning slabs, facial tissues for removing makeup, and toilet rolls for maintaining sanitation. Additionally, a rise in the utilization of tissue papers or paper towels in the expanding travel and tourism industry is providing a significant thrust to the growth of the market. The leading companies are also offering premium quality products with high absorbency, strength and softness for use in the hospitality sector. Furthermore, they are developing perforated, scented, embossed, or colored tissues to diversify their product offerings. Moreover, due to the rising concerns over the pollution caused by paper manufacturing, market players have started using 100% natural and recycled fibers, which do not contain any brightening agents to reduce their negative impact.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP), Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., CMPC SA, Cascades Inc., Jukebokprint.com Inc., Paper Mart, Svenska Cellulosa AB (SCA) and Unicharm Corporation.

Market Breakup by Product:

Paper Napkin

Paper Towel

Facial Tissue

Toilet Paper

Wrapping Tissue

Others

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into paper napkins, paper towels, facial tissues, toilet paper, wrapping tissues and others.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood Free

Wood Containing

Recovered Fiber

On the basis of the raw material, the market has been categorized into wood-free, wood containing and recovered fiber.

Market Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

The market has been bifurcated based on the application into the household and commercial sectors.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

