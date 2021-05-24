Tissue Imaging Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

The global tissue imaging market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In March 2019, Abcam PLC signed a collaborative agreement with Visikol, a CRO emphasized on drug discovery advancement, for the development of new kits and reagents for enhanced tissue 3D imaging and clearing. In situ hybridization provides several benefits encompassing imaging and diagnosis of frozen tissues, along with its application in combination with immunohistochemistry for research and analysis of protein and mRNA.

The new research report titled ‘Global Tissue Imaging Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Tissue Imaging industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly. The report gives a 360° view of the global Tissue Imaging industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tissue Imaging sector.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Tissue Imaging Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mass Spectroscopy Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Digital Pathology In Situ Hybridization Immunofluorescence Others

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Microscopes Consumables Software Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disease Research Oncology Research Infectious Diseases Research Neurological Disease Research Cardiovascular Disease Research Immunological Disease Research Others Diagnostics Oncology Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Neurological Disease Diagnostics Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics Immunological Disease Diagnostics Others End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



What will be the size and the growth rate of the Tissue Imaging market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027?

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Tissue Imaging market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?

