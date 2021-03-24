Tissue Imaging Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Market Size – USD 14.38 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Increase in healthcare expenditure

The global tissue imaging market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

Industry Development:

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Tissue Imaging market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Tissue Imaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Tissue Imaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Tissue Imaging market.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mass Spectroscopy Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Digital Pathology In Situ Hybridization Immunofluorescence Others



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Microscopes Consumables Software Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disease Research Oncology Research Infectious Diseases Research Neurological Disease Research Cardiovascular Disease Research Immunological Disease Research Others Diagnostics Oncology Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Neurological Disease Diagnostics Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics Immunological Disease Diagnostics Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Others



The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

