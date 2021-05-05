Tissue Engineering Market is expected to reach US$ 25,586.55 Mn by 2027 WIth Stryker Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Cook Biotech Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Acelity L.P.Inc, Allergan Plc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet,
According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Tissue Engineering Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material Type, and Application.’ The global tissue engineering market is expected to reach US$ 25,586.55 Mn in 2027 from 9,529.21 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global tissue engineering market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
The global tissue engineering market, based on the material type, is segmented into synthetic material, biologically derived materials and others. The biologically derived materials segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, the synthetic materials segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to its high demand in regenerative medicine. Moreover, A biomaterial is playing a progressively prominent role in the development of tissue engineering and biomedical devices that naturally increase the regenerative potential to human organs/ tissues to restore or recreate a normal bodily function, in a state of deterioration.
The tissue engineering market is expected to grow, increase incidences of chronic diseases, road accidents, and trauma injuries and technological advancements in the field of 3D tissue engineering. However, high cost of treatments related to tissue engineering is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.
Leading companies operating in the tissue engineering market are Stryker Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Cook Biotech Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Acelity L.P.Inc, Allergan Plc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter International Inc. and DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) among others.
The report segments global tissue engineering market as follows:
Global Tissue Engineering Market – By Material Type
- Synthetic Material
- Biologically Derived Materials
- Others
Global Tissue Engineering Market – By Application
- Orthopedic; Musculoskeletal & Spine,
- Neurology
- Cardiology & Vascular
- Skin
- Others
Global Tissue Engineering Market– By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
