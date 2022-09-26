Tips to promote your band with email marketing

No musician likes playing in an empty room or watching their album download numbers struggle to break into double digits. If you want people to hear your music, you have to promote your band. While it might seem like an outdated method of communication, email is actually one of the best ways to market your band online.

Email marketing has a staggering 4,200% average return on investment, which is perfect for bands on a budget. However, if you want to see those incredible numbers, you have to create your campaigns correctly. Here are a few proven email marketing strategies to promote your band.

Create a killer design

Whether you want to promote an album release or tell fans about your next show, the key to a great email marketing campaign is a killer design. You need something that’ll really draw the reader’s attention and make them take notice.

Since you’re busy practicing for the next gig, you probably don’t have time to come up with a great design for your next email campaign. Luckily, there are plenty of free online templates available to help you create professional-level band flyers without needing professional level skills.

Just search through the templates to find one that fits your band’s style, insert your information, download the file, and you’re ready to send it out in your next email campaign.

Grow your email list

Starting an email campaign without an email list is like booking a gig without selling tickets. You need one to make the other a success!

The best way to grow your email list is to put a signup form on your band’s website. That way, when fans search you online, they can sign up to receive your email updates without ever leaving your site. You can even set up your signup form to automatically send captured emails directly to your email list, so you don’t have to do a thing.

Another great way for bands to get email addresses is to put a signup sheet at your merch stand during shows. When fans go to buy your t-shirts, stickers, hats, or CDs, they can write down their email address, too. This is especially effective because fans buying your merch obviously enjoyed your music and will likely want to come back for more.

The more email addresses you collect, the better your email campaigns will be!

Offer an incentive

The average person receives over 100 emails per day! What that means for you is that there’s some serious competition in your fans’ inboxes. Your email has to be attractive right away to even get someone to click on it. Otherwise, it’ll end up in the trash with all the other boring emails. The best way to get people to open your email is to offer an incentive.

Nobody likes to read an email for the fun of it. There has to be something in it for them. By including an incentive (especially in the subject line), you can entice your fans to open your emails and, hopefully, read them.

Your incentives can be anything from discounted concert tickets for your subscribers, free music downloads, album sneak previews, or anything else you can think of.

If you let your fans know about email-only incentives, you can also use them to generate more addresses for your email list! Nobody can resist a good offer.

Send a test email or two

Because email is such a competitive form of marketing, you want to make sure your emails look perfect before hitting that send button. An email with a bad design or poor formatting will surely end up in the trash folder.

To make sure your emails look as good as they should, always send a test email or two before sending to your entire email list. Send test emails to yourself, your bandmates, your friends, or family members and see how they show up on various devices. If the formatting doesn’t look quite right on any of the devices, go back to the editor and spruce it up a bit. Then, send the tests again!

You practice before every show, so don’t send the official marketing email until the test emails look perfect on every device.

Measure results

Part of what makes email such a powerful marketing strategy is the access to data. After each campaign, make sure you track important key performance indicators (KPI):

Open rate

Clickthrough rate

Bounce rate

Overall ROI

Forwarding rate

By tracking these metrics, you should get a good idea of how well your email campaign performed.

You can also perform A/B tests where you send two identical emails, except you switch up one little thing like a part of the subject line, your call to action, or the images you use on one of them — for example. Whichever email did better, that’s the change you use for future emails.

Learn from your mistakes

As you send more and more emails and track your KPI, you should get an idea of what works and what doesn’t. If your email campaign flops, change a few things about the design or messaging and send another. Learn from your mistakes to make your future campaigns more effective. That’s what email marketing (and playing music) is all about!

Send regular emails

Part of marketing is keeping your brand front and center of your customers’ minds. You might have fans instead of customers, but the idea remains the same. That’s why it’s important to send regular emails to your subscribers, so they never forget about your band.

You can send emails to promote a wide variety of reasons. These are some of the most popular emails musicians send:

Newsletters

Tour or gig dates

New music, video, or merch announcements

Album sale or pre-sale information

While it’s important to send regular emails, you also don’t want to annoy people with tons of emails all the time. That’s a guaranteed way to get fans to unsubscribe.

Most brands send two to four emails per month (up to once per week). However, if you have something important to share with your fans, you can send up to two or three emails per week. If you start sending daily emails (or more), you’ve gone too far!

Promote your band with the power of email

Email isn’t just an outdated method to communicate with your parents; it’s a powerful marketing tool used by brands around the world. If done correctly, an email campaign can bring huge returns without needing a huge marketing budget — perfect for bands who might not have tons of cash on hand.

Before sending your first marketing email, be sure to nail down a design, build you remail list, offer an incentive, and test your design. After you hit the send button, track your email’s performance and learn from your mistakes. Over time, you’ll be able to create a killer email campaign that’ll push your band to the next level.