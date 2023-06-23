Tipping Gets ‘More in Your Face,’ and Not Everyone Likes It

The Australia Letter is a weekly e-newsletter from our Australia bureau. Join to get it by e mail.

Nowadays, when eating out, you would possibly anticipate to be requested whether or not you’d like so as to add a tip when paying electronically. Trip share companies usually immediate prospects so as to add an additional greenback, or three or 5. Some on-line ordering or cost platforms will even mechanically embody a tip in your invoice, except you decide out.

It is a comparatively new phenomenon in Australia, a rustic the place shoppers are typically not anticipated to tip. It led to me surprise: Is our tipping tradition altering? Is the apply changing into extra frequent?

It appears to be some extent of satisfaction for many Australians that we’re not just like the U.S., the place the minimal wage is so low for a lot of restaurant employees that customers are successfully required to subsidize their pay via ideas. (The minimal wage right here is 21.38 Australian {dollars}, or $14.34 — about double that of the U.S.)

However tipping shouldn’t be unheard-of in Australia — tip jars are frequent in bars and cafes, and it’s accepted you can depart a bit of additional money on the desk on the finish of a meal in case you really feel you’ve acquired unbelievable service.