Tinder scammer hires Hollywood agents to launch careers in entertainment

Simon Leviev wants to write a book, star in a reality show and start a podcast.

From Israel he posed as the heir to a millionaire family.

The documentary The Tinder Imposter premiered on Netflix in February. It quickly became one of the most watched productions on the streaming platform. It tells the story of a man who called himself Simon Leviev and pretended to be a millionaire to lure and scam women.

After the documentary premiered, several dating apps — including Tinder — suspended Leviev’s account. Now he’s signed a deal with Hollywood agent Gina Rodriguez to clear his name and capitalize on the fame that The Tinder Imposter has brought him.

“I was fascinated by the history of Netflix. I have seen the best salesman in the world. It left me with many unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe that there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the opportunity to tell their version.” Keep in mind that according to the documentary’s producers, Simon Leviev was invited to participate and present his perspective, but was turned down.

According to the website “TMZ”, Simon Leviev already has several plans to start a career in entertainment. He wants to write a book, start a podcast about the do’s and don’ts of dating, and be the protagonist of a reality show where a bunch of women have to compete to win it.

