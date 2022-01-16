Timothy Olyphant returns to fiction in the miniseries sequel, Justified

Timothy Olyphant returns to fiction with a new miniseries. The project is an adaptation of the novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit by writer Elmore Leonard (1925-2013). Another Leonard story, Fire in the Hole, was the inspiration for Justified, which ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015.

City Primeval follows Raymond Cruz, a Detroit homicide detective who tries to arrest a judge’s killer, nicknamed Oklahoma Wildman. But the television production will have another protagonist, Federal Police Officer Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant, returning to the storyline.

Here is the production synopsis: “Having left rural Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now resides in Miami, balancing life as a federal police officer and father to a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat dirtier, and the road ahead suddenly seems much shorter than the one he left behind. Later, in Detroit, he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka Oklahoma Wildman, a violent criminal and sociopath who slipped through the fingers of the Detroit police once before and plans to do so again.”

Part of the Justified team is also part of this new project: creator Graham Yost; Michael Dinner and Dave Andron are responsible for the adaptation. The same studio that produced the miniseries between 2010 and 2015, Sony Pictures TV, is hosting the creation.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed series of the last decade, a magnificent adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s work brought to life with Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast was awakened.” Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see this group reunite in a new and different story from Elmore Leonard.”

