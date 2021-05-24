Timothée Chalamet will even play Willy Wonka in his next film

Timothée Chalamet will even play Willy Wonka in his next film

Timothée Chalamet will even play Willy Wonka in his next film

The prequel will hit theaters in 2023. It is directed by Paul King, the filmmaker responsible for the Paddington saga.

Willy Wonka’s character, created by writer Roald Dahl, became popular in the cinema when she was played by Gene Wilder in the 1970s and more recently by Johnny Depp in the 2005 adaptation of Tim Burton.

Well, Warner Bros. Studios. You will produce a prequel that tells the story of the character in front of the chocolate factory. “Wonka” will be released in March 2023 and will be directed by Paul King, the filmmaker responsible for the “Paddington” saga.

This Monday, May 24th, it was confirmed that the protagonist will be Timothée Chalamet, which has been expected by several media outlets in recent months. The narrative focuses on Willy Wonka’s youth and early encounters with the Oompa-Loompas.

Chalamet – who made a version of the son of “Eduardo Mãos de Tesoura” for a special Super Bowl announcement – is returning to play a role related to his ex-father-in-law, Johnny Depp. For a while, Chalamet dated Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.