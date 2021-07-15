Timing Relay Market Is Growing A Huge Demand In 2020-2027

The timing relay market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rise in demand for electrical devices and requirement for control devices in various industries. The timing relay market is segmented into on-delay, off-delay, and others. The on-delay segment had the largest market share and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Moreover, increased power generation and manufacturing activities are also expected to boost the market in the future. Rapid industrialization coupled with urbanization has increased the demand for electricity, which paves way for the growth of the timing relay market over the forecast period.

The use of panel mounted relay increases due to ease of mounting into a surface with the help of a screw. It is the most preferable time relay as it can be plugged into a socket or can be mounted to any flat surface. Another trend observed is the use of timing relay in the utilities segment. This segment is mostly dependent on automatic systems to control equipment; therefore, timing relays are used to control these events based on time.

By region, the timing relay market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is the market leader of the global timing relay market due to high investments in the power generation sector and rise in urbanization. The timing relay market is expected to grow at a high rate in countries such as India, China, and South-East Asian countries. In addition, China is the major contributor to the growth in the region.

COVID–19 scenario analysis

The spread of the virus has created huge loss among various industries. The demand for electronic equipment has reduced significantly. Moreover, governments have forced to shut down various industries to prevent further spread of the virus. Many showrooms, supermarkets, and hypermarkets have been closed temporarily due to the global lockdown. This is expected to create huge losses in large scale as well as small scale industries. The demand for laptops has increased over the past 3 months as employees are expected to work from home. However, disruption in supply chain is one of the major factors that reduce the demand for electronic devices.

