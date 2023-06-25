Timeline: What Led to the Standoff Between Russia and Prigozhin

For years, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief who performed a short revolt in opposition to the Russian army, had been a loyal supporter of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

In current months, he continued to avoid instantly criticizing Mr. Putin, whilst he more and more used social media to lambaste Russia’s army, accusing its leaders of treason and blaming them for failing to supply his forces with sufficient sources.

However during the last two days, he assailed the rationale for Mr. Putin’s so-called particular army operation in Ukraine, despatched his forces to grab the southern Russian metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, a army hub, and commenced to maneuver Wagner convoys towards Moscow. Mr. Putin mobilized Russian troops to quell what he referred to as an armed revolt, and the Belarusian president, a Putin ally, negotiated a halt to the Wagner advance.

Right here’s a take a look at Mr. Prigozhin’s historical past and a number of the claims he has made:

December 2016

America imposed sanctions in opposition to 15 Russian entities, together with Mr. Prigozhin, for his or her dealings in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and in Ukraine, the place Russian-backed separatists seized territory the identical yr. The Treasury Division focused businesspeople who had been associates of Mr. Putin or had been concerned in actions that aided in Russia’s destabilization of Ukraine.