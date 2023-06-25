Timeline: What Led to the Standoff Between Russia and Prigozhin
For years, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief who performed a short revolt in opposition to the Russian army, had been a loyal supporter of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
In current months, he continued to avoid instantly criticizing Mr. Putin, whilst he more and more used social media to lambaste Russia’s army, accusing its leaders of treason and blaming them for failing to supply his forces with sufficient sources.
However during the last two days, he assailed the rationale for Mr. Putin’s so-called particular army operation in Ukraine, despatched his forces to grab the southern Russian metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, a army hub, and commenced to maneuver Wagner convoys towards Moscow. Mr. Putin mobilized Russian troops to quell what he referred to as an armed revolt, and the Belarusian president, a Putin ally, negotiated a halt to the Wagner advance.
Right here’s a take a look at Mr. Prigozhin’s historical past and a number of the claims he has made:
December 2016
America imposed sanctions in opposition to 15 Russian entities, together with Mr. Prigozhin, for his or her dealings in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and in Ukraine, the place Russian-backed separatists seized territory the identical yr. The Treasury Division focused businesspeople who had been associates of Mr. Putin or had been concerned in actions that aided in Russia’s destabilization of Ukraine.
February 2018
Mr. Prigozhin was one in all 13 Russians indicted by a federal grand jury in the US for interfering within the 2016 presidential election via the Web Analysis Company, a troll manufacturing unit that unfold falsehoods and waged data warfare in help of the marketing campaign of Donald J. Trump.
September 2022
Mr. Prigozhin publicly acknowledged for the primary time that he was the founding father of the Wagner mercenary group, whose fighters had been deployed alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. Beforehand, Wagner fighters had operated in help of the Kremlin’s army campaigns in Africa and the Center East, sometimes battling in opposition to U.S. forces.
October 2022
Mr. Prigozhin was one in all two highly effective supporters of Mr. Putin to publicly activate Russia’s army management after it ordered a retreat from Lyman, a key metropolis in jap Ukraine, emphasizing that the retreat was a significant embarrassment for the Kremlin.
November 2022
Only a day earlier than the U.S. midterms, Mr. Prigozhin sardonically boasted that Russia was interfering within the election.
“Gents, we have now interfered, we do intrude and we are going to intrude,” Mr. Prigozhin mentioned in an announcement posted by his catering firm. “We are going to do it rigorously, exactly, surgically as we’re able to doing it. Throughout our focused operations, we are going to take away each kidneys and liver directly.”
On the time, Wagner troops had been advancing on the jap Ukrainian metropolis of Bakhmut, which had been below Russian assault for months.
February 2023
Mr. Prigozhin accused two Russian army leaders of treason in a collection of hostile audio messages. He claimed that the Russian protection minister, Sergei Ok. Shoigu, and its most senior basic, Valery V. Gerasimov, had been withholding ammunition and provides from his fighters to attempt to destroy Wagner.
Earlier within the month, Mr. Prigozhin had mentioned that Wagner would not recruit fighters from Russian prisons, a follow that had raised criticism from human rights teams however helped gasoline Moscow’s advances in jap Ukraine.
Might 2023
Mr. Prigozhin issued a collection of inflammatory statements. He as soon as once more accused Russia’s army forms of ravenous Wagner forces of crucial ammunition and threatened to withdraw them from Bakhmut. Days later, he appeared to backtrack on that risk after saying he had been promised extra arms.
In late Might, Wagner forces mentioned they’d captured Bakhmut, a declare it had made beforehand as effectively. Ukrainian officers shortly denied the declare, however days later acknowledged the lack of the town. Russian state media stored Mr. Prigozhin’s title out of its protection of these occasions.
Earlier within the month, Mr. Prigozhin dismissed a report from The Washington Put up saying that leaked intelligence confirmed he had provided to share Russian Military positions with Ukraine.
June 2023
Tensions between Mr. Prigozhin and Russia’s army rose increased. Mr. Prigozhin mentioned Wagner wouldn’t adjust to an order that may require it to signal a proper contract with Russia’s protection ministry by July.
The feud quickly escalated on Friday of final week, when Mr. Prigozhin launched a 30-minute video during which he described his nation’s invasion of Ukraine as a “racket” perpetrated by a corrupt elite chasing cash and glory with out concern for Russian lives. He additionally challenged the Kremlin’s declare that Kyiv had been on the verge of attacking Russian-backed separatist territory in Ukraine’s east when Russia invaded.
“The conflict wasn’t wanted to return Russian residents to our bosom, nor to demilitarize or denazify Ukraine,” Mr. Prigozhin mentioned, referring to Mr. Putin’s preliminary justifications for the conflict. “The conflict was wanted so {that a} bunch of animals may merely exult in glory.”
Mr. Prigozhin additionally accused Mr. Shoigu, the Russian minister of protection, of orchestrating a lethal assault with missiles and helicopters on camps to the rear of the Russian traces in Ukraine, the place his troopers had been bivouacked.
The Russian protection ministry denied the allegations, saying in an announcement that the messages Mr. Prigozhin had posted about supposed strikes on Wagner camps “don’t correspond to actuality.” His account of the assaults stays unconfirmed.
Mr. Putin mobilized Russian troops on Saturday to defend Moscow from what he referred to as an armed revolt by Mr. Prigozhin, whose forces had claimed management of Rostov-on-Don and had been seen shifting north alongside a freeway towards the Russian capital. Then, in a shock flip of occasions, the Belarusian president, Alexsandr G. Lukashenko, mentioned he had secured Mr. Prigozhin’s settlement to halt his forces’ advance. Mr. Prigozhin confirmed that he was turning his forces round.
The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, mentioned that Mr. Prigozhin would flee to Belarus, and that Russia’s army operations in Ukraine would proceed unchanged.