Time-Sensitive Networking Market Share, 2021 Global Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Key Country Forecast to 2027

Development in adoption of industry 4.0 & industrial IoT solutions and rise in requirement for real-time networking for different applications power the global time-sensitive networking market.

Scope of The Report:

TSN (time-sensitive networking) is a set of IEEE 802 Ethernet sub-standards and is set up by the IEEE TSN task group. Such standards permit real-time deterministic communication over the ethernet. Determinism over ethernet is attained by TSN, by a schedule that is shared between network elements and employing time synchronization. By defining queues on the basis of time, TSN guarantees a bounded utmost latency through switched networks for scheduled traffic. This claims that in a TSN network, latency of essential scheduled communication is ensured.

The time-sensitive networking market, by component, has been divided into hubs, routers, and gateways; switches; communication interfaces; connectors; controllers and processors; power supply devices; isolator and convertors; memory; and others. The market for switches is predicted to develop at the max rate during the coming period as a number of players are predicted to offer TSN-enabled switches in years to come. For example, Belden is launching a software update for its modularly controlled Hirschmann switch types RSPE37 and RSPE35. This will allow TSN features on these devices. These developments ensure that switches might hold the biggest share of the TSN market.

The time-sensitive networking market by application has been divided into power and energy, industrial automation, transportation, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and others. The market for automotive application is predicted to develop at the max rate during the coming period. The rising interest for TSN in automotive application has a significant role to solve the requirement of synchronization, latency, availability, conformance, and QoS for vehicle communication. The increasing safety and environment regulations for automobiles and the addition of enhanced systems in automobile manufacturing are predicted to power the TSN market for automotive applications.

Time-Sensitive Networking Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global time-sensitive networking market forecast are,

National Instruments

Analog Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

XILINX INC.

Broadcom

Belden Inc.

Marvell

Microsemi Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Time-Sensitive Networking Market Key Segments:

By Component:

Switches

Hubs, Routers, & Gateways

Connectors

Power Supply Devices

Controllers & Processors

Memory

Others

By Application:

Power & Energy

Automotive

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Others

Development in adoption of industry 4.0 & industrial IoT solutions and rise in requirement for real-time networking for different applications power the global time-sensitive networking market. On the other hand, inability of TSN protocols to offer tailored solutions impedes the market development. Development in interest for TSN in automotive application and rise in testbed initiatives provides a huge opportunity for the market.

North America Is Predicted To Have The Biggest Share Of The Time-Sensitive Networking Market During The Coming Period

North America is predicted to have the biggest share of the time-sensitive networking market during the coming period. Makers in the US are using a competitive benefit via the efficiencies attained via automation. The increasing industrial automation in the US is one of the powering factors for the time-sensitive networking market. The rising acceptance of time-sensitive networking technology for Industry 4.0 applications and industrial manufacturing in the US is one of the factors for the development of the time-sensitive networking market in North America. The firms are joining hands to design the time-sensitive networking testbed activities. For example, the first time-sensitive networking testbed in June 2016 was organized by IIC at National Instruments Corporation IoT lab. NI worked together with with the Industrial Internet Consortium and industry leaders such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Intel Corporation, TTTech Computertechnik AG, and Schneider Electric SE to design the first time-sensitive networking testbed.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Time-Sensitive Networking Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

