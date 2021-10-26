Tim Burton comes up with an idea to boost the actor’s career

For actor Johnny Depp, the problems continue to follow one another. In fact, the Hollywood star has been in turmoil for some time and is going through a particularly difficult time because of the serious allegations that loom over him. His ex-partner Amber Heard accuses him of domestic violence, which triggered a downright media storm on him …

Johnny Depp left by everyone … or almost!

Since his most recent affairs, Johnny Depp has struggled to get his head out of the water. The ex-star of Pirates of the Caribbean admits: All of Hollywood has decided to turn against him and is now conducting a large-scale boycott against him. Luckily for him, the actor can always count on some support to keep him going in the turmoil.

The friendship between actor Johnny Depp and legendary director Tim Burton goes back a long way. On the contrary, the two men have known each other for a long time and have even shown us some great classics of American cinema together.

Great filmmaker and loyal friend

The actor toured festivals as part of the promotion of Minamata, the next film to star Johnny Depp. This was the occasion for Vanessa Paradis’ ex to once again approach the Hollywood boycott of his films.

The 58-year-old actor explains that it was difficult for him to find collaborators for a new film and that his trial with Amber Heard put a damper on the streets for a while after his new project came out.

So is this the beginning of the end for actor Johnny Depp? Believing his release from the movie Fantastic Beasts 3 sounds like it. However, the actor is not immune to a dazzling comeback, thanks to one of his very esteemed relatives in the world of cinema.

During the Festival in Rome 2021, which took place on October 23, Tim Burton addressed the delicate situation his longtime friend found himself in. Moreover, he returned to the pleasure of working with the actor on several of his films.

I’m glad I got to work with the likes of Johnny and these actors who were willing to try something different. I love working with these people who inspire me …

And when asked if Tim Burton was interested in working with Johnny Depp again, he was answered in the affirmative. He explains: “What is certain is that I will always work with him. He’s my friend and I love him. ”After all, Johnny Depp’s career may not be as jeopardized as it can be imagined … While you’re waiting to learn more, be sure to check out this very hot series project made by HBO was developed together with the actor’s girl.