Tikhanovskaya: Critics also fear Lukashenko abroad | free press

Minsk (dpa) – A year after protests in Belarus began, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said many of her compatriots worldwide fear the authoritarian authorities of ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

“At the moment no one can feel safe, not even me,” said Tichanowskaja of the German news agency. “I don’t know how long the regime’s arm stretches.” The civil rights activist referred, among other things, to the case of Belarusian exile Vitaly Schischow, who was recently found dead in Ukraine.

Lukashenko’s “repression apparatus”

The case of Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya had also shown that anyone could fall victim to Lukashenko’s “repressive apparatus,” Tichanovskaya stressed. The athlete, who she said would be kidnapped by the Tokyo Olympics for criticizing Belarusian sports officials, did not even participate in demonstrations. “Any wrong move or overt statement – even if not political – could lead to arrest and jail time,” the 38-year-old said.

A year ago, Tichanowskaja became internationally known as opposition leader in a trio with Veronika Zepkalo and Maria Kolesnikowa. The former English teacher ran for president in the place of her imprisoned husband, Sergei Tichanowski. After the vote on August 9, 2020, which was widely regarded as rigged, she fled to the EU country of Lithuania. Zepkalo also fled. Kolesnikova has been arrested and is currently on trial in Minsk. You risk up to twelve years in prison.

Brutal crackdown on protests

Long-term ruler Lukashenko, 66, was confirmed in office with 80.1 percent of the vote. He had months of peaceful mass protests after the election, sometimes brutally suppressed. The EU no longer recognizes him as president. The demonstrations left several dead, hundreds injured and thousands arrested.

Tikhanovskaya continues to fight for the Belarusian democracy movement from exile. She was recently received by US President Joe Biden during a trip to America. Such meetings with heads of state and government are very important so that the ex-Soviet republic does not disappear from the agenda and lost diplomatic relations are restored, Tichanovskaya said. She again underlined the importance of Western sanctions against Belarus. The sanctions are still patchy, she warned.

Extended Sanctions

“We believe that economic and political pressure can help the regime change its behavior and force it to engage in dialogue with Belarusians, release political prisoners and sit down at the negotiating table,” she said. Moreover, the many illegal border crossings by migrants from Belarus to the EU also show that Lukashenko’s power apparatus “also poses a threat to people from other countries”.

The EU has recently imposed extensive sanctions on, among others, the potash and fertilizer industry important to Belarus. The US, Canada and Great Britain have also taken punitive measures. Russia, on the other hand, supports Lukashenko with billions in loans.

Hopeful conclusion

“We were not prepared for such brutality from the regime,” Tichanovskaya said, referring to the protests in Belarus that have now subsided. But in the end, state violence and repression mainly revealed “the weakness of the regime, but not its strength”. In retrospect, however, the opposition leader also draws a hopeful conclusion: Belarusian civil society has become stronger over the past 12 months and the people more political, she emphasized.

Does she sometimes think about giving herself up? New. “It’s very difficult,” admitted Tikhanovskaya. But, “Those in prison are even worse,” she said, referring to the many political prisoners. “You just have no right to stop there.”