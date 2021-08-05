Tightening up for non-vaccinated people? SPD against Spahn proposal | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has encountered opposition not only from the FDP and the left with his proposal to tighten corona rules for unvaccinated people – but also from coalition partner SPD.

Spahn’s position is not that of the federal government, said Social Democratic Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht of the Augsburger Allgemeine. “Those kinds of plans are not on the table.” Several SPD heads of government clearly rejected the proposal of the federal minister of the CDU.

“2G instead of 3G”

In a report sent to the Bundestag and the federal states, Spahn’s department had listed proposals to keep the fourth corona wave as flat as possible. For unvaccinated people in particular, further restrictions may be necessary, depending on vaccination quota, incidence and number of serious clinical cases above certain thresholds, it said, among other things. This included contact restrictions and the restriction of participation or even exclusion at events and in the hospitality industry – including with a negative test. This can be summed up by the formula “2G instead of 3G”, the latter standing for “vaccinated, recovered, tested”.

“For essentials such as public transport or visits to the town hall or hospital, it should be possible to gain access with only a mask or with a test,” explains Spahn in “Münchner Merkur”. “But for discos, stadiums or theaters, so areas that are not part of the basic service, I can also imagine that access is only for those who have been vaccinated or tested.” Restricted access for unvaccinated people is also conceivable: “That, for example, 30,000 vaccinated people and 2,000 tested people may come to a football match in the Bayern stadium.”

What the SPD says

Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte rejected this in the newspaper “Bild”: “I think it is wrong and legally inadmissible to exclude unvaccinated people from public life.” Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke said: “No one should be excluded from public life.” For example, with a negative test, unvaccinated people would be allowed to continue to participate in events. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig said in the paper that it is important that more people are vaccinated. “Threats get us nowhere. We have to convince.”

SPD faction leader Bärbel Bas told the “Welt”: “The existing test offers should be used and also allow access to indoor offers.” However, Federal Minister Lambrecht also made it clear that private organisers, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs have freedom of contract and can make their own decisions. “Anyone who wants to offer their guests special protection can therefore also make offers that are only aimed at vaccinated people,” she told the Funke media group newspapers.

What the FDP says

The FDP, which had called for separate easing for vaccinated people in the spring, has now reiterated that it rejects all government restrictions on unvaccinated people. «Anyone who has not been vaccinated or recovered should be able to participate in social life with a daily negative test. Anything else would be a disproportionate restriction on freedom,” said “world” party leader Christian Lindner. Due to a regionally different corona situation, it is also wrong to “throw the whole country in one heap”.

Vice Chancellor Wolfgang Kubicki had previously accused the federal government of breaking his word because Spahn’s proposal amounted to mandatory vaccination. The government rules out compulsory vaccination.

The deputy chairman of the Christian Democratic Workers’ Union (CDA), Christian Bäumler, accused the FDP man of having close ties to lateral thinkers and AfD. “It is the task of the Federal Ministry of Health to prepare corona protective measures for a possible fourth wave. Kubicki’s outrageous attacks are in the line of the corona activists,” he criticized in a statement. “The FDP cannot rule with this line.”

What the Greens say

The Greens are more open to unequal treatment of those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered compared to those who have been tested alone. The Green Health Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Manfred Lucha, demanded a paradigm shift in the “Welt” from the moment everyone was offered a vaccination: “Vaccinated people get all their freedoms back and stricter rules apply to those who have not been vaccinated .”