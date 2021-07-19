Tight Gas Market Size will Rapidly Grow during 2020 to 2027

Tight gas has several applications that make it an essential resource, which is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the growth of the global tight gas market. Numerous countries are decarburizing their power mix by shifting to renewable energy that has controlled carbon dioxide emissions. Fuels such as natural gas and bio-methane are considered as potential alternatives to fossil fuels to reduce the environmental impact of transportation. Environment issues, manpower limitations, and access to drilling locations are some of the constraints of this market.

Applications in the natural gas industry have been growing considerably. Flammable gas is utilized as a vitality fuel in transportation and local areas. The transportation division has supported the gaseous petrol showcase; with ascend in arrangement of CNG vehicles. In excess of 24 million flammable gas vehicles (NGVs) were operational across the globe in 2017. Petroleum gas can be utilized in all classes of vehicles, for example, cruisers, vehicles, vans, light & hard core trucks, transports, lift trucks, and trains. Thus, all these factors collectively contribute toward the growth of the global tight gas market.

Key Players in tight gas market report include British petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chesapeake Energy Total SA, Sinopec, PetroChina and Anadarko Petroleum Co., Marathon Oil, Pioneer Natural Resources, Devon Energy, and EOG Resources.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the tight gas demand is experiencing considerable decrease. Owing to the lockdown, dearth has been observed in the number of labors, which is further disrupting the production of gas. Furthermore, the imposition of lockdown is directly affecting the transportation services all around the world. Power generation has become a major issue due to unavailability of tight gas. This has further led to increase in issues of power cut in rural areas. Moreover, the tight gas market is facing daily losses with decline in production. In addition, enforcement of lockdown has affected the import and export of tight gas across the globe.

