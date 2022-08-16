Tighnari’s signature artifacts and weapon stats in Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Genshin Influence 3.0 is just some days away from being launched, with gamers about to get a model new area, characters, occasions, and far more. The newest 5-star character may even have his characteristic banner, alongside the brand new 4-stars. Tighnari is the brand new 5-star, wielding a Bow alongside the brand new Dendro component.

Sometimes, HoYoverse may even launch his signature weapon, alongside extremely synergized artifacts. The weapon is known as Hunter’s Path and can have its featured banner alongside different weapons within the recreation. Nonetheless, new artifacts will likely be free to acquire with resins through domains in Sumeru.

The next article lists the stats of Tighnari’s signature weapon and probably the most appropriate artifact set for him.

Hunter’s Path signature weapon stats alongside Tighnari’s greatest artifacts in Genshin Influence 3.0

1) Signature weapon

Hunter’s Path, the upcoming 5-star signature Bow for Tighnari (Picture through HoYoverse)

Tighnari’s signature weapon is known as Hunter’s Path, which can usually synergize with the upcoming 5-star Dendro wielder. It has a base ATK of 44 and a Crit Charge of 9.6% at degree 1. Its resonance talent at rank 1 states the next:

“Acquire 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Acquire the Tireless Hunt impact after hitting an opponent with a Charged Assault. This impact will increase Charged Assault DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This impact will likely be eliminated after 12 Charged Assaults or 10s. Just one occasion of Tireless Hunt may be gained each 12s.”

At max resonance, the consumer will acquire a 24% elemental harm bonus, alongside the charged assault harm by 320% of Elemental Mastery. Every resonance requires a duplicate of the weapon and a complete of 30,000 Mora. All ascension supplies are based mostly in Sumeru, so there is not any likelihood for anybody to pre-farm them now.

2) Artifacts

Upcoming artifact set in Sumeru replace 3.0 (Picture through Genshin Influence)

With the brand new location, gamers will get entry to new puzzles and domains. Therefore, there will likely be an opportunity to realize extra new artifacts from finishing them. After the discharge of Genshin Influence 3.0, two new artifact units will likely be free to acquire with model new stats. They’re referred to as Deepwood Reminiscences and Gilded Goals.

Each of the aforementioned artifacts include stats which can be first rate sufficient to be Tighnari’s package. The Deepwood Reminiscences set grants the next perks:

2-piece set: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-piece set: After Elemental Expertise or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will likely be decreased by 30% for eight seconds. This impact may be triggered even when the equipping character is just not on the sector.

Gilded Goals artifact set (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Equally, the Gilded Goals artifact will grant the next perks:

2-piece set: Elemental Mastery +80.

4-piece set: Inside eight seconds of triggering an Elemental Response, the character equipping this may acquire buffs based mostly on the Elemental Sort of the opposite get together members. ATK is elevated by 14% for every get together member whose Elemental Sort is similar because the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is elevated by 50 for each get together member with a special Elemental Sort. Every of the aforementioned buffs will depend as much as three characters. This impact may be triggered as soon as each eight seconds. The character who equips this could nonetheless set off its results when not on the sector.

Genshin Influence 3.0 is all set to be launched on August 24, with the anticipated launch time being 11:00 (UTC +8).

