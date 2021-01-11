“Tiger”: The Rise and Fall of Tiger Woods is told in an insightful new documentary

After “Tiger King”, a new documentary with a similar title promises to be effective. The subject is completely different – although here the “tiger” is also the king of golf. The fascinating life of Tiger Woods is told in a new two-part documentary project that opens on HBO Portugal this Monday, January 11th.

Obviously, a lot has been said about Tiger Woods’ legendary career over the years. This documentary is relevant because it does not limit itself to reporting on the great sporting achievements of this world icon – it offers an intimate portrait of his life from a side we normally do not have access to.

The relationship between Tiger Woods and his father Earl Woods plays an important role in this production. After all, the little tiger was seen on American television as a child prodigy when he was only two years old.

Earl Woods had more than one dream, it was a life project that he wanted to achieve for his son – and he finally succeeded. The mother, Kultida Woods, was also instrumental in the process. Both were strict and did everything they can to keep their son mentally agile and to address his more competitive side.

Tiger Woods kindergarten teacher Maureen Decker is one of the people interviewed for this documentary. She says that despite the child’s interest, the parents didn’t let him try other sports like baseball. The parents just wanted him to play golf. “Tiger” shows how parents raised their son by always calculating about the future, conditioning his life and making him an (inevitable) winner.

This is how Tiger Woods became famous on the golf course at a young age – but as a teenager he wasn’t famous to much of society. This phase is told from the perspective of Woods’ first friend, Dina Parr, his schoolmate. She didn’t even know there was a golf team in high school, and suddenly people were asking her boyfriend for autographs.

Tiger Wood and Dina Parr dated three years, but Parr was seen as an unnecessary distraction by Woods’ parents – and basically anything outside of golf. The final straw came when Tiger lied to his parents one night about being with his girlfriend. When the parents found out, they were furious and Tiger wrote an impersonal letter ending their relationship with Dina Parr.

“Dina, the reason I’m writing this letter is to let you know that my parents and I never want to speak to or hear from you again,” wrote Tiger Woods in a letter he should have written from his parents . According to a family friend in the documentary. “I know this is sudden and surprising, but it is very accurate,” wrote the athlete.

“I read it and read it over and over in my head,” says Dina Parr. “It was like death and I had to treat [o assunto] like a death. “

There are pictures of Tiger dressed up as Santa Claus or preparing for school prom. It includes interviews with friends and family as well as reporters who have covered his career for several years, from the young sensation that caused a sensation on the amateur track to the biggest reference in the world some 20 years ago.

The documentary, which is based on a biography of Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, also shows the immense ambition Earl had for his son – something that has stayed with him all his life.

“He will transcend this game and bring a humanism into the world that has never been seen before. The world will be a better place to live because of its existence and presence. This is my darling, please accept it and use it wisely ”, the father of Tiger Woods once said of his son.

In an interview, a reporter commented on Earl’s vision with Tiger Woods. “Your father believes that you will be the most important man you have ever lived, more than Gandhi or Jesus.” Tiger Woods replied with a nervous laugh, “I think this is just a parent speaking, a proud parent.”

“Tiger” has unpublished pictures of Tiger’s childhood and adolescence, obsessed with training by his father – and it even shows that a family-friendly psychologist trained him in self-hypnosis, among other things.

Tiger Woods wasn’t prepared for fame, however. I took diving lessons once. “That was alien to me,” says a friend in the documentary, Amber Lauria. But then Tiger explained why: “The little fish don’t know who I am down there.”

The sex scandal that rocked Tiger Woods’ career – with several extramarital affairs released in 2009 – is also covered in this documentary, as is the fact that Tiger knew his father was doing the same. The relationship with his ex-wife, model Elin Nordegren, is also an important issue in the production.

In addition to his personal life, Tiger Woods’ undeniable talent for golf and the competitions he has conquered (always without major celebrations, so be prepared for the next one). In a story told by Steve Williams firsthand, Tiger Woods forced him to stop the car on a freeway just to try out an idea he had for a new type of shot. “He couldn’t wait until the next day or until he got to the hotel. Nobody would do that, just nobody. “