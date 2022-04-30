Tiger and Bunny Season 2: Find Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot & Much More

Tiger & Bunny have returned for a Tiger and Bunny season 2 after a ten-year absence, and fans can now watch the new episodes on Netflix! All those years ago, the first season and feature film of the original anime franchise were released. Fans had almost given up hope that they would ever see the anime again. All of these worries may be put to rest now that the anime has been renewed for a second season. This time, however, it’s a little different because it’s been licensed for global distribution solely to Netflix.

The second season of Tiger & Bunny is now available on Netflix, with the first 13 episodes available to watch. The second season of the show, which was originally set to continue for 25 episodes, will return for Episodes 14–25 at a later date, but no date has been set for when the second half will air. This season picks up years after the events of the first season and film, with new characters, fights, and more. Now is the time to get right in!

Tiger and Bunny Season 1

“Tiger and Bunny’s” first season premiered in spring 2011, instantly earning a large following, and it didn’t stop there. After Season 1 was released, Two feature films were announced. First is Tiger and Bunny: The Beginning premiering on September 22, 2012. Second is Tiger and Bunny: The Rising airing on February 8, 2014. So, what’s next? After that, not much occurred, at least until the anime was picked up by Netflix in 2017, bringing with it a rebirth of fans eager for more. Their hope will be answered soon enough, as Season 2 of “Tiger and Bunny” is set to premiere soon.

Here’s everything we know so far about Tiger and Bunny Season 2.

Tiger And Bunny Season 2 Release Date:

BN Pictures or any other company involved in the anime’s production has not officially verified Tiger and Bunny Season 2 Episode 13. However, a Tiger & Bunny sequel has been confirmed, with the premiere date set for April 8, 2022.

The Tiger and Bunny Season 2 Part 2 release date is somewhat unexpected due to the anime episodes being broadcast concurrently on Netflix. The timing for animation creation is not arbitrary.

Part 2 is expected to be released during the summer 2022 anime season, which runs from July to September 2022, assuming the production timeline follows the cour method. However, in order to maintain high-quality animation standards, the production schedule may approximate a split-course anime release.

Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Characters and Cast:

Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu and Masakazu Morita as Barnaby, the two major superheroes and long-term companions will reprise their roles in the upcoming season. The Hundred Power superpower is shared by Kotetsu and Barnaby. It allows them to battle with a hundred times their regular strength for five minutes. Before they must rest for an hour to be able to use it again. Kotetsu and Barnaby fight a lot because Kotetsu is willing to use a lot of force to get what he wants.

Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle

Blue Rose (cryokinesis)

Nobuhiko Okamoto as shapeshifter

Ivan Karelin, a.k.a. Origami Cyclone

Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez

Rock Bison (impenetrable skin)

Others join the cast in this new season. In addition to the initial performers who voiced characters like Dragon Kid, Sky High, and Fire Emblem, more heroes will be revealed in the future, including the pyrokinetic Fire Emblem. A new tale in the same universe means that new, unique villains will likely be created exclusively for these episodes, while previous foes may make an appearance.

Tiger and Bunny Season 2 Official Trailer:

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming TIGER & BUNNY Season 2. In the entire trailer, which was released on March 12, 2022, New facts about this season’s plot and content were revealed.

Story Of Tiger & Bunny Season 2

People with superhuman abilities known as “NEXT” populate an alternate version of 1978 New York City, where they serve as hired super heroes. The most well-known superheroes are endorsed by corporations, and their outfits serve as walking billboards. Their heroic activities and exploits are shown on Hero TV, and the best hero is named “King of Heroes” at the end of the season.

Since the two heroes share a superpower, Kotetsu T. Kaburagi and Barnaby Brooks Jr. form an alliance. Although they have the same superpowers, the couple finds it difficult to get along due to their different viewpoints on what it means to be a superhero.

Season 2 of Tiger & Bunny Review

Fans of Tiger and Bunny have been able to rest easy for the past eleven years thanks to two movies, but the announcement of a second season has left us perplexed. They released this trailer in anticipation of the upcoming season.

This Friday, Netflix will release the second season of this cult classic, as well as the first season and two additional features.

Where To Watch Tiger and Bunny Season 2

Tiger & Bunny’s first anime series is currently available on Netflix in 38 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Ratings

There is now a MyAnimeList rating of 7.66/10 and an IMDB rating of 7.4/10 for Tiger and Bunny 2.

