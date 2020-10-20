Tic and Tac prepare to land right on the platform

Building on its success in this area, Disney is preparing a new live action film about Tic et Tac. A shooting date will be announced on the Disney + platform.

A shooting date

Directed by Akiva Shaffer (Pop Star: Famous At All Costs), filming of the live action film Tic et Tac: Rescue Rangers, which is expected on the Disney + platform, will begin in the spring of 2021. Right now, when we have very little Akiva Schaffer assures us that the information about the plot of the feature film will not be an origin story of the two most famous chipmunks in the world.

In addition, the title refers to the animated series Tic and Tac, the Ranger of Risk, which was broadcast in three seasons and 65 episodes between 1989 and 1990 and in which Tic and Tac owned a detective agency at the time. However, the production assured that the film would not repeat that image. Akiva Schaffer, member of the American comedy trio The Lonely Island, alongside Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, suggests, however, that the feature film should not lack humor.

One among others

The movie about Tic and Tac isn’t the only live action planned as the American entertainment giant has more projects in the pipeline. In particular, Lilo and Stitch and Robin des Bois were announced. While these works are controversial in the public eye and have been criticized primarily for their lack of originality, they still achieve considerable box-office success.

For example, the 2019 live remake of The Lion King became the seventh biggest hit in global box office history, with sales exceeding 1.5 billion. In France, it is the big winner of 2019 with just over 10 million tickets sold.