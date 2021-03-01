Tiago Teotónio Pereira: “I improved my gastronomic life and bought a Thermomix.”

The actor was on the set for “A Serra”.

Tiago Teotónio Pereira was not properly closed at home while in custody. In the last few months he has recorded “A Serra”, the new soap opera from SIC, especially in the Serra da Estrela region. Still, his life has changed in recent weeks as the country put new (and severe) restrictions in place.

The 31-year-old Portuguese actor answered the NiT questionnaire about this phase, explaining which series he saw, bought a Thermomix and that he missed the beach and surfing the most.

Who is detention with?

I’m recording now! The productions didn’t stop. I start the new production of SIC and SP – “A Serra”. At the weekend I painted at home, played PlayStation or watched series.

What TV series are you watching right now?

I see several, but I’ve walked a lot on the HBO Portugal series. I took the opportunity to see “Succession” (in record time), “The Undoing”, “30 Monedas”.

Recommend us a book that we should never read during the pandemic.

I haven’t figured it out yet. Because unfortunately I didn’t have time to read anything. Just the consequences of the novel.

Did you use this time to see a classic film?

I saw “Cinema Paraíso” by chance.

What is the most repeated garment these days?

Tracksuit. Obviously. Just go to Instagram, which of my Adidas tracksuits just varies the color.

Tell us the reason for your biggest family discussion at this stage.

I don’t remember any of them. But if I did, it would be because of my mess.

What food will you never want to see in front of you after this delivery?

I recently improved my gastronomic life and bought a Thermomix. So now I always do different things. So I’ll say the only food I ever want to see in front of me is bait. I couldn’t see her before the delivery, I will continue like this.

Have you done any kind of physical exercise?

Yes. When I am trained with my PT Diogo Silvestre from Zoom. The biggest. I also take courses on the Urban Sports Club website.

Which part of the city do you miss the most?

Beach! I don’t even know how long I haven’t surfed.

Tell us about the moment when boredom made you do the unthinkable.

I think in the past quarantine, boredom made me create the “cute” character and do these videos on Instagram. I don’t think I would have done it any other way.