Thyristor Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Players – Vishay Siliconix, Power Semiconductors, Naina Semiconductor ltd., Littlefuse, Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation
Top Companies in the global Thyristor market are
NXP, Shenzhen Winsemi Microelectronics Co., Ltd, Vishay Siliconix, Power Semiconductors, Naina Semiconductor ltd., Littlefuse, Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation, Fuji Electric, SanRex Corporation, NTE, International Rectifier, Renesas Technology Corp, Infineon Technologies AG, Hind Rectifiers Limited., Sempo Electronic Limited, Semikron, Dynex Semiconductor, Bourns, IXYS Corporation, The ABB Group, , and Other.
By Type Outlook-
Bi-Directional Control Thyristor
Phase Control Thyristor
Fast Switching Thyristor
Silicon Controlled Switch
Silicon Bilateral Switch
Silicon Unilateral Switch
By Application Outlook-
Variable Speed Motor Drivers
High Power Inverters and Traction
Snubber Circuits
HVDC Electricity Transmission
Regional Analysis:
North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico),
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others),
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe),
Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)
